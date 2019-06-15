Among reports filed with police:
Arrest
Hitchcock Lane: When a burglar broke into a couple’s home by prying open the front door, the wife thought she heard opportunity knocking. The crook apparently stole their 75-inch Samsung flatscreen television, but that is not all, the wife quickly chimed in. “She stated, ‘They took a really expensive drum set of a family member of ours that was hidden in the back bedroom ... ‘” the report said. The cop made a quick check for the missing drum set on an online site called LeadsOnLine, tracing it easily enough to Mr. Pawn Depot on Crispen Boulevard. It turns out the wife had pawned the drum set there a couple of weeks ago. Oh, that drum set, she said. The drummer might have been a relative, but he was in no mood to forgive the woman who stole his drum set and then helped look for it. He “advised that he did want to press charges,” the report said. Police took the 34-year-old woman to jail, charged with felony theft and misdemeanor theft by deception.
— Larry Hobbs