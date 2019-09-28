Among reports filed with police:
1000 block of Albany Street: An unprincipled character found it somehow unavoidable to engage in a fray with a pregnant woman. His own brother called the cops on the galoot. Police took the 60-year-old man to the hospital for medical clearance, then took him to jail on charges of aggravated assault and simple battery under the state’s family violence act.
3700 block of U.S. Highway 82: Two women called police after midnight and requested an officer meet them in a business parking lot along the highway because an unwanted man had made them most uncomfortable at their home. Police then met up with the hooligan, taking the 35-year-old to jail for criminal trespass.
10300 Canal Crossing Road: Employees spied a man stealing stuff inside the Hobby Lobby and called police. Police arrived and took the 44-year-old man to jail, charged with shoplifting.
2200 block of Reynolds Street: A neighbor reported a punk going “psycho” on his girlfriend. The victim was crying and swore that the goon was “crazy.” When police found the woman, she had suffered “multiple bruises, bite marks and evidence that she was strangulated,” the report said. The 25-year-old live-in lout went to jail, charged with battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and cruelty to the children who stood witness to his violent outburst.
5000 block of Blythe Island Highway: A woman was driving and a man in a black shirt with long dreads was riding in the passenger seat and flashing around a handgun in the middle of the day. A concerned citizens called police. After catching up to the vehicle, the 21-year-old pistol packing pinhead went to jail on charges of theft by receiving a stolen firearm, tampering with evidence, simple assault and reckless conduct.
— Larry Hobbs