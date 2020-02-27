Among reports filed with police
Arrests
200 Mall Blvd.: A woman tried to steal stuff at the Belk store. Of course, she got caught by the store’s crack security staff. Police took the 36-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting.
1500 block of Albany Street: A city cop stopped a woman for a traffic violation. She was drunk. Also, she was suspected in a hit-and-run. She went to jail.
Theft
3241 U.S. Highway 341: A skunk broke into a man’s pickup truck in the Friendly Express parking lot during the morning rush hour, but the act was caught on the convenience store’s security video. The crook pulled into the parking lot, stepped outside and was chatting with folks in nearby parked vehicles. Then the victim pulled up next to the crummy thief’s Jeep. The crook is seen looking around all beady-eyed after the victim walks inside, after which he is seen opening the passenger side door of the Ford F-150 and shutting it real quick. The victim later reported items stolen from his truck. Police are looking for the crook.
Concerned Citizen
800 Glynn Isles: A concerned citizen found a syringe in a bank parking lot and called police. Responding police “safely disposed of the syringe.”
Theft
150 Altama Connector: A man at the self-checkout line at the Walmart sought $100 cash back during his ATM transaction. Absently, he walked off without collecting the Benjamin. As soon as the poor guy realized the mistake, he returned. Too late.
Found
1420 U.S. Highway 17: A man was at Overlook Park in the city when he found a bag, inside of which was a handgun. He called the cops and turned it over to them.
Amherst Street: A granddaughter called the cops, frantic that someone had stolen her grandmother’s prized jewelry. Such was not the case. The grandmother later explained to police that she found a new hiding place for the jewels because her granddaughter has a “narcotic addiction and (she) didn’t want the jewelry pawned for drugs,” according to the report.
— Larry Hobbs