Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2401 Gloucester St.: A man helped himself to a sandwich and a drink at the Friendly Express, then just strolled out the door without bothering to pay. They are not that friendly. Police caught the scofflaw around the corner and took him to jail.
Albany and S streets: An outlaw behind the wheel of a semi truck was weaving all over the road, attracting the attention of a nearby patrol officer. When the cop stopped the big rig, the driver made a run for it. It turns out he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Police are still looking for him.
1350 Ocean Blvd.: A guy pulled into Massengale Park on St. Simons Island in a luxury vehicle after having been warned a month ago by the cops that his presence at the family-friendly location would no longer be tolerated. The activities he has sought to engage in at the park with other men are most inappropriate, police warned him. The cops took the 76-year-old man to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Altama Avenue and Altama Connector: A man drove his vehicle through a red light, causing a crash that injured a person. Then he drove away. But the 21-year-old thought better of it and returned to the scene and fessed up to the cops. Police took the contrite-but-faulty driver to jail, charged with hit and run, driving with a suspended license, running a red light and simple battery.
Old Jesup Road and Habersham Street: Two cars crashed at this intersection, injuring the driver of a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the other vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, apparently was preoccupied with his cellphone at the time of the crash. Possibly, he was keeping tabs on his pot enterprise. The officer determined the kid was not high, that the pot they found inside his car was just merchandise. The 18-year-old went to jail, charged with dealing in marijuana and unlawful use of a wireless device.
2600 block of Burroughs Avenue: Someone called about a couple of deadbeats hanging out at a residence after midnight while the resident was away. The responding officer found the man and the woman sitting out in front of the residence, like it was no big deal. Police took the 40-year-old man and the 48-year-old woman to jail, each charged with criminal trespass.
Interstate 95: Police responded in the late afternoon to a southbound crash on I-95, in which “a white car had rear-ended a large white van,” according to a report. The vehicles were on the shoulder of the interstate and both drivers were walking it off when police arrived. The 24-year-old driver of the white car went to jail, charged with DUI and following too close.
200 Mall Blvd.: Two women tried to steal from the Belk, but the store’s security guard nabbed them. Police arrived and took the two to jail, charged with shoplifting.
150 Altama Connector: So this one guy walked into the Walmart and tried to steal a dozen Pokeman cards. Yeah, 25 years old and he’s stealing Pokemon cards. Of course, this being Walmart, he got caught. Police took the Pokemon pilferer to the pokey, charged with shoplifting. On that same day, yet another person had not heard that you don’t steal from Walmart — this one a 39-year-old woman who police also put in jail for shoplifting. The next day, still one more clueless crook tried to steal $48.94 worth of stuff from the Walmart, earning the 19-year-old knucklehead a trip to jail.
Altama Avenue and First Street: A patrol officer came across “a vehicle stopped in the turning lane with the driver passed out behind the wheel,” the report said. This one was hard to figure out. The driver went to jail, charged with DUI.
200 block of Village Drive: Police responded to a call of a man threatening a woman at a residence on St. Simons Island. The man was standing in the driveway when police arrived. When asked who made the call, he said, “she did and she’s inside,” the report said. After she filled in police on the details, the 43-year-old man went to jail for making terroristic threats.
G Street and Niles Avenue: A driver properly stopped at a stopped sign, as witnessed by a cop. However, the officer knew the driver to be unlicensed, making his proper driving a mute point. Also, a passenger in the vehicle turned out to be wanted for arrest. Then the officer spotted a gun, which turned out to be stolen. Both the 30-year-old driver and his 31-year-old passenger went to jail.
Please, Folks, Please
Ashley Marsh Drive: A stranger called a woman with great news: She had just “won the publishers clearing house million dollar prize,” a police report said. Naturally, it was too good to be true. To collect her winnings, she needly only to send the man with the foreign accent $300 via a prepaid gift card. Yeah, she did it. No, she will not be receiving a million dollars anytime soon. “I informed the victim not to send money to anyone and told her how telephone scams worked,” the officer wrote in the report.
Vandalism
1350 Ocean Blvd.: An officer on patrol in Massengale Park after dark heard the sound of gushing water coming from the restrooms. Upon further inspection, the officer “noticed a sink missing from the ladies restroom and water was coming out of the valve, where the sink used to be,” the report said.
Suspicious Incident
Talmadge and Glynn avenues: An officer encountered a driver swerving all over the road well after midnight in a vehicle with no license plate and burned out taillights. When the officer flipped the patrol car’s flashing lights and attempted a traffic stop, the driver buried the gas pedal, quickly reaching speeds of 90 mph. The driver then cut the vehicle’s lights and turned onto Talmadge Avenue, disappearing. The officer later found the vehicle, abandoned. It was towed away.
Police Assist
4510 Altama Ave.: A bonafide battle royal broke out in the Waffle House parking lot in the wee hours. City, county and college campus cops converged on the melee “and cleared the parking lot,” a report stated.
700 block of Prince Street: A man lost his temper and took it out on a mirror, which shattered and caused a “severe laceration on his arm,” police said. Officers “observed arterial bleeding and applied a tourniquet until EMS arrived on scene,” the report said.
2200 block of Tara Lane: An after hours house party disturbed at least one neighbor, who beseeched police to do something about the racket they were making. Police found vehicles lined up and down the street and about 100 folks gathered for the occasion. Although the shindig’s hosts “were civil” with responding officers, they were politely at odds over whether it was necessary to shut it down. An accord was reached, and “the party did disperse,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs