Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Demere Road and Wilson Circle: A fidgety fool in a Mini Cooper decided it was a good idea to pass three — not one, not two, but three — golf carts in the dark of the night, all while going around the curve at Mallery Street and the Mallery Street Extension on St. Simons Island. A cop saw the whole thing. The leadfoot then passed yet a fourth golf cart “while traveling well above the posted speed limit” before the officer caught up to him and conducted a traffic stop. Big surprise. The 25-year-old went to jail, charged with DUI, open container of alcohol, passing on a curve and, for good measure, improper passing.
Hopkins Homes: A woman called 911 with a story about a pressing threat to her welfare. Police and dispatchers had heard it all before, and it was getting old. “This is the same caller that has called numerous times over the last couple of days on 911 for unjustified reasons,” the report said. Police took the 37-year-old woman to jail, charged with misuse of 911.
F.J. Torras Causeway: A guy in a Ford Ranger headed for the mainland swerved off of the road twice on the causeway near the Back River Bridge in the wee morning hours before dawn. A patrol officer saw the whole thing. The resulting traffic stop landed the 28-year-old man in jail, charged with DUI.
Police Assist
1900 block of Ellis Street: A woman loaned her vehicle to a guy friend, all the way back in April. The cad had repeatedly refused to return the vehicle. Police intervened. An officer spotted the lout driving around in her vehicle and “a traffic stop was conducted,” the report said. Police held the vehicle for the woman, who was the only person listed on its registration. The self-centered scoundrel was left walking.
— Larry Hobbs