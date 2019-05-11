Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Albany and I streets: A patrol officer spotted a guy driving around in a precarious manner with a lady in the passenger seat. Then, as the traffic stop was going down, the man tried to switch seats and put the lady behind the wheel of the vehicle. In the process, he or she ran a stop sign and just missed plowing into a taxi cab. As it turned out, both of them were unlicensed. Perhaps not surprisingly, the officer found doodads with which to ingest drugs inside the vehicle. “Both were arrested for reckless driving and driving while unlicensed,” the officer concluded.
800 block of Third Street: A brouhaha between a man and a woman escalated to the necessity of police intervention. Police determined that the man had behaved in a most ungentlemanly manner. Police took the 68-year-old to jail, charged with misdemeanor battery and obstructing a person’s phone call for help. The 40-year-old woman, it turns out, had an outstanding arrest warrant for two counts of misdemeanor theft, for which she went to jail also.
Police Assist
I and Johnston streets: A woman found a young girl all alone in the park. The child’s big sister was supposed to be watching the girl, but she had wandered off. Police found the older girl and reunited the two.
10 Albermarle Street: Folks arriving for work at the shrimp boat docks discovered “several homeless people” sleeping inside shipping containers on the property. This one other guy was “highly intoxicated” and “was found sleeping on the dock itself,” the police report said. Code enforcement officers responded along with police. Verbal warnings were issued all around, and the folks where shooed from the property.
— Larry Hobbs