Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

Albany and I streets: A patrol officer spotted a guy driving around in a precarious manner with a lady in the passenger seat. Then, as the traffic stop was going down, the man tried to switch seats and put the lady behind the wheel of the vehicle. In the process, he or she ran a stop sign and just missed plowing into a taxi cab. As it turned out, both of them were unlicensed. Perhaps not surprisingly, the officer found doodads with which to ingest drugs inside the vehicle. “Both were arrested for reckless driving and driving while unlicensed,” the officer concluded.

800 block of Third Street: A brouhaha between a man and a woman escalated to the necessity of police intervention. Police determined that the man had behaved in a most ungentlemanly manner. Police took the 68-year-old to jail, charged with misdemeanor battery and obstructing a person’s phone call for help. The 40-year-old woman, it turns out, had an outstanding arrest warrant for two counts of misdemeanor theft, for which she went to jail also.

Police Assist

I and Johnston streets: A woman found a young girl all alone in the park. The child’s big sister was supposed to be watching the girl, but she had wandered off. Police found the older girl and reunited the two.

10 Albermarle Street: Folks arriving for work at the shrimp boat docks discovered “several homeless people” sleeping inside shipping containers on the property. This one other guy was “highly intoxicated” and “was found sleeping on the dock itself,” the police report said. Code enforcement officers responded along with police. Verbal warnings were issued all around, and the folks where shooed from the property.

— Larry Hobbs

More from this section

The feud between McIntosh and Gwinnett

The feud between McIntosh and Gwinnett

In today’s fractious political landscape, the cable news networks are all too happy to provide our nation’s movers and shakers with a platform from which to fire away at their rivals.

+8
Sea turtles return to the water

Sea turtles return to the water

It’s a process — you go in a large rubber tub, loaded onto a pickup truck. Then there’s the offloading, and getting carried around the circuit of dozens — at times, hundreds — of people there to see you, while you receive a fine water spray.

+8
Into the storm

Into the storm

Most people head to safety when a hurricane threatens, but a handful of Air Force reservists fly though the wall of a hurricane and into the eye of the storm to gauge its strength.

New paths seen in fight over offshore drilling

New paths seen in fight over offshore drilling

Things have a tendency to change quickly in the effort to pursue Trump administration policy on offshore drilling. On Thursday, Green Scene of Coastal Georgia hosted a small talk by the Glynn Environmental Coalition and One Hundred Miles on what’s going on and what the stakes are regarding d…