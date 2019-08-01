Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
10400 Canal Crossing Road: A man and a woman walked into the Academy Sports store. After the two skulked around long enough to draw an employee’s suspicion, the man availed himself to the store’s restroom facilities. Upon existing, an employee looked inside and found the empty packaging for a “game camera” that the store sells. Responding police put both of them in jail: the 26-year-old woman for shoplifting, and the 49-year-old man for shoplifting, obstruction of the law, criminal damage to property, interference with government property and violation of probation.
3000 block of Wildwood Driver: A property owner’s security video caught a prowler snooping around his house as well as the neighbor’s place. When police arrived, the vagabond was poking around at yet another nearby residence. Police arrested the 29-year-old and put him in jail, charged with second degree burglary.
150 Altama Connector: Security guards at the Walmart caught two women stealing from the store. Police took the two to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Bay and Newcastle streets: An officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The 30-year-old man behind the wheel wound up in jail, charged with DUI, reckless driving and open container.
Burglary
Shady Acres Mobile Home Park: A scroungy weasel broke into a couple of mobile homes here. A woman came home in the midmorning to discover “her back door pried open,” the report said. The thief took two bags of children’s clothes, rearranged a dollhouse inside and left the woman “very upset” and agitated, police said. Later that evening, a man in another mobile home told police a crook snuck inside and swiped “two cellphones and approximately $40 worth of change,” the report said. Police are investigating.
Suspicious Incident
Johnston and L streets: When an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, the driver jumped out of the car and high-tailed it. The officer gave chase but lost sight of him. Police know who the man is. The car was towed, and it is only a matter of time before the arrest warrant issued on running man catches up to him.
— Larry Hobbs