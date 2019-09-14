Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
11 Glynn Plaza: If you are determined to go out shoplifting, it is probably a good idea to leave your stash of methamphetamine at home. A certain 43-year-old woman knows that now, although too late to keep her out of jail for shoplifting and possession of dope.
Norwich and Gloucester streets: Some folks sitting in a vehicle appeared to be motivated by intentions of dubious merit, according to one patrol officer’s observation. When one of the city’s drug-sniffing police dogs arrived on the scene, the officer’s suspicions were validated. The 53-year-old driver of the vehicle went to jail, charged with possession of dope and possession of the tools with which to ingest dope.
1000 block of Johnston Street: A contemptuous man-child pitched a fit, slapping his own mother and then a younger sibling. He skedaddled when the cops got there. Police gave chase and caught the ingrate. The 21-year-old went to jail, charged with two counts of simple battery and cruelty to children.
2500 block of Tara Lane: A patrol officer spotted a woman known to be wanted by the law on an outstanding arrest warrant. In the encounter that followed, the cop discovered the outlaw woman also was carrying methamphetamine and some pot. Police took the 43-year-old woman to jail for possession of meth, possession of pot and also the outstanding warrants.
200 Mall Blvd.: The crack security staff at the Belk’s caught two women trying to steal a three-pack of boxer briefs, but never mind that. The total value of the boxer brief three-pack was $42.50. Who pays $42.50 for three pair of boxers? Anyway, police took the two girls, ages 17 and 18, to jail on shoplifting charges.
Nottingham Drive and U.S. Highway 17: A patrol officer running radar clocked a guy doing 78 in a 45 mph speed zone in the wee morning hours. The subsequent traffic stop landed the 42-year-old man in jail for DUI and speeding.
U.S. Highway 17 and Emanuel Farm Road: A patrol officer checking for speeders found a doozy — a guy in a black sedan blazing “at a high rate of speed” passed a line a school buses full of children. So after the traffic stop, the 27-year-old lead foot went to jail for speeding as well as driving an unregistered vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.
Shots Fired
3800 block of Ogg Avenue: Hooligans rolled by in a small red car after midnight, firing shots as they went, a neighbor complained. At least six shots were fired, apparently up in the air, before the vehicle turned right on Ninth Street and disappeared.
— Larry Hobbs