Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
150 Altama Connector: Talk about moving from the frying pan to the fire. When Walmart’s crack security crew detected a shoplifter, he made a run for it and wound up across the street in parking lot at the Belk store, which has an equally-impressive security crew. That is where he was being held when police arrived and took the 29-year-old to jail, charged with three counts of theft and four counts of criminal trespassing.
3908 Norwich Street: A woman guest had worn out her welcome at the Grand Center Motel. The intoxicated woman “was acting belligerent and disorderly.” She even took a swing at one of the employees, the motel manager told responding police. Police took the 57-year-old to jail, charged with disorderly conduct.
Suspicious Incident
Gloucester Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: Two vehicles crashed. The driver of one vehicle did not stick around for police, running away instead. Security surveillance video in the area plainly showed the foolhardy fugitive, with whom police are familiar. Later, a woman reported the vehicle he was driving as stolen. Police told her about the guy who was seen on video running away from her crashed, stolen vehicle. Yeah, she knows him too. Police are searching for the delinquent driver.
11 Glynn Plaza: Some perfectly healthy yahoos took a motorized handicapped shopping cart “on a joy ride” from the Walmart Neighborhood Market down Altama Avenue. A campus cop from the college nearby detained the nincompoops for city police, who “escorted (them) back to Walmart to return the cart,” the report said. Walmart managers did not want to prosecute; they just wanted their cart back. Some people.
Burglary
6149 U.S. Highway 341: Thieves cut through a fence and ripped out a section of the back wall at a feed and tack store, stealing $500 worth of Ryobi tools. Police are investigating.
Police Assist
1600 block of Gordon Street: A guy got mad over the outcome of a video game. Very mad. He punched a wall, injuring himself. Police called county EMS workers to take care of the aggrieved gamer.
— Larry Hobbs