Among reports filed with police:
Suspicious Incident
400 block of Newcastle Street: A woman called police to report that dope dealers were sleeping on the roof of her residence. The cops showed up, dutifully checking and finding nothing of the sort on her rooftop. She called again, insisting there was a dope dealer dozing on her roof. Patiently, the police assured the woman all was well. Undeterred in her quest for justice, the woman vowed “she is taking her story to The Brunswick News since the police can’t seem to ever catch this drug dealer on her roof,” the report said. That’ll show ‘em.
Cherry Street and Formosa Circle: Maybe he should have taken his chances with the cops. A pair of prowlers skedaddled immediately upon being spooked by a cop in their after-hours grift, resulting in a foot chase. The slippery pair ran between houses and jumped fences, rousing Rover in the process. About that time, the pursuing officer heard a “dog and then the male screaming,” making it “apparent that someone’s dog attacked one of the males,” the report said. The desperadoes left a resident’s car door open in their haste to get away, but the cop confronted them before anything was stolen inside the vehicle.
Arrests
Gloucester and Union streets: Booze apparently enhanced a propensity for paranoia in one man, who called police to report that he was being followed. Responding police concluded no one was stalking him. However, he did have an outstanding warrant for his arrest, for which police took the 66-year-old to jail.
Norwich Street and Norwich Street Extension: An officer on patrol in Arco late at night heard a car crash on the Norwich Street overpass. En route the officer spotted a Chevy S10 pickup “coming down the bridge with fresh damage to both the left and right front fender and headlights,” the report said. The officer stopped the driver, and another cop found fresh damage to the overpass matching that of the man’s pickup. The 22-year-old driver went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Promenade Place: A party erupted into a free-for-all during the wee hours after midnight, requiring police to step in and restore the peace. One brawler would not simmer down, earning the 20-year-old a trip to jail for obstructing the law.
1000 block of Old CCC Road: A kid swiped his mom’s credit card and ran up a bill on it without her knowledge. Mama was not amused. Police took the 17-year-old deceptive son to jail, charged with credit card fraud.
Interstate 95: A county patrol officer saw a blur of a vehicle barreling north on the interstate after midnight, zooming by at about 125 mph. When the officer caught up to the car, the 19-year-old woman behind the wheel went to jail for reckless driving.
Golden Isles Parkway and Altama Connector: A guy was panhandling in the late afternoon at this intersection, which irritated at least one person enough to call the cops. A responding officer found a guy loafing around in front of the Suntrust Bank there, sign in hand. The 28-year-old hobo went to jail for bumming beside a busy thoroughfare.
65 Tourist Drive: Some guy was zoned out behind the wheel of his vehicle, which was stopped in the middle of the parking lot at the Krystal’s, well after midnight. The 38-year-old man went to jail for DUI.
Promenade Place: The cops showed up to a call of suspected shenanigans at a home in the neighborhood. Among the folks cops talked with at the home was a guy who said his name was Charles Daniels. That was not his name, however, and the 19-year-old impostor went to jail to lying to the cops and for underage drinking.
McIntyre Court: An irate bat-wielding woman took out her anger on the neighbor’s property. Police took the 40-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
— Larry Hobbs