Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1507 Gloucester St.: So a dude slipped out of the Discount Liquor store with a bottle of booze, which he deftly handed off to a conspirator in a vehicle parked out front. The boozy bozos then attempted their escape, but police were quickly onto them. “Officers apprehended (the) suspect in the parking lot,” the report said.
400 block of Q Street: A drunk guy drove into a parked vehicle, then tried to drive away like nothing happened. Not happening. “A witness chased the suspect down and contacted police after catching him,” the report said. Police took the man to jail “for DUI and other traffic offenses.”
Water Crest Court: Someone broke into a woman’s home. She told police she had a pretty solid lead on the culprit — her boyfriend. Police noticed his vehicle’s “very deep and clear tire marks in the front yard of the residence,” the report said. Police put the 50-year-old cad in jail, charged with burglary and criminal damage to property.
150 Altama Connector: A guy driving east after hours on the the Altama Connector eased into the turn lane for Golden Isles Parkway, “then came to an abrupt stop,” a report said. This raised the suspicions of a patrol officer who witnessed it. The 32-year-old man subsequently went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
1200 block of H Street: A man and a woman were involved in a heated disagreement. The woman raised the stakes by pulling a knife. Several witnesses told police they saw her threatening the man with the knife. Police took her to jail, charged with aggravated battery under the family violence act.
— Larry Hobbs