Arrests
Beverly Shores: This almost never works. A kid took him mom’s Dodge Durango after hours, got into a chase with city police and toppled several mailboxes before crashing. Then he bailed out and ran away. So he calls his mom and says her truck was stolen. Called her on his cellphone to say he saw the truck being stolen as he was walking around the corner from the house. That was at 3 a.m., but he did not make it to the house for nearly an hour. His story barely held up under questioning by county police. He told them it was stolen from where he parked it in the city, but mostly he avoided eye contact and dabbled in vagaries. He even offered an alibi, that he was visiting a lady friend across town. Police went to the location given and found a happy family but no lady friend. When city police arrived and the two compared notes, the lunkhead’s tall tale tumbled completely. That was the runaway truck and he was the driver, city police assured county cops. The 19-year-old went to jail, charged with making a false report, concealing the truth about destruction of government property (mailboxes), not stopping after striking fixtures and violation of parole.
Sea Island Road and Kings Way: Bad break for Carlos. He was driving his Chevrolet 2500 white pickup truck on St. Simons Island when an overhead tree limb happened to give way, landing on and shattering the truck’s windshield. He only had his Mexico ID card to show responding police, who took the 35-year-old man to jail for driving without a license.
11 Glynn Plaza: Employees at the Walmart Neighborhood Market caught a shoplifter. Police arrived and took the thief to jail.
1000 Glynn Isles: Police responded to reports of two men scrapping in the parking. It turns out one man was drunk and ungovernable. The other guy was just trying to restrain him. Police assisted by taking the testy tippler to jail.
1500 block of Albany Street: An obnoxious dude who had long worn out his welcome at a residence insisted on sticking around. The “visitor has been disruptive and refused to leave,” the report said. Police arrived and relocated the 32-year-old malcontent to jail, charged with obstruction of the law and disorderly conduct.
Fraud
2401 Gloucester St.: A swindler passed a phony $20 bill at the Friendly Express. There has been a lot of that going on lately.
Theft
3000 block of Charing Cross Road: Rotten thieves stole a 30-foot trailer worth $16,000 from a man’s home. The trailer contained the man’s $1,500 Rototiller.
600 block of Chapel Crossing Road: A man reported that thieves stole his homemade utility trailer.
