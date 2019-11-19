Among reports filed with police
Arrests
2014 Norwich St.: It must have seemed like the perfect plan for this would-be bandit. He waited for the cashier at the Family Dollar to open a cash register, then tried to snatch the money. Not so fast. Store employees fought back. So did an off-duty cop from a neighboring agency, who happened to be in the store and quickly put the desperado to the ground. The off-duty officer even helped on-duty city officers with handcuffing the crook. The 44-year-old went to jail, charged with strong-arm robbery.
Crispen Boulevard and U.S. Highway 341: A woman driving an unregistered vehicle apparently thought it would be a smooth move to cut off a patrol officer after dark while in possession of meth, pot, pills and a stolen gun The officer already had his eye on the white Nissan Maxima, having recognized it as being connected to a character who sped away from the cops on a motorcycle previously. She cut the cop off as both vehicles went through the turn lane from Crispen Boulevard heading south on U.S. 341, forcing the officer to brake his patrol car. The officer flashed his blue lights and, instead of pulling over, the woman proceeded to commit just about every traffic violation possible while trying to shake the officer. She went down Cary Street, up Mack Street, onto Butler Avenue. and back onto U.S. 341. She then ran the red light at Warren Mason Boulevard, where she hit speeds of 90 mph. Then it was on to Community Road, Old Jesup Road and Whitlock Road, before going down Southern Road and onto Jones Green Road, where she pulled into a residential driveway. Her boyfriend in the front passenger seat immediately jumped out and hightailed it. The cop chased the woman down near a fence in the home's backyard. Inside the vehicle police found meth, scales for weighing and distribution, pot and a Xanax pill. The 28-year-old woman went to jail for fleeing to elude, possession of dope, pot, of a firearm in the commission of a crime and for more traffic violations that you can shake a stick at. The gun had been reported stolen from the Darien Police Department. She claimed she got the gun in a trade with a junkie.
100 block of Sarah Drive: Five shots rang out well after midnight, startling at least one neighbor. By then, the couple responsible for the gunfire was on the phone with 911, claiming three hooligans were breaking into their shed out back. The responding officer knew the story of the three bad guys breaking into the shed well by then, having heard the couple put forth this premise three times previously. "I did not see any signs of a burglary attempt, such as footprints, burglary tools, or pry marks," the report said. The 68-year-old woman told the cop she fired the Glock 43 Generation handgun out the back door, trying to "scare away intruders," the report said. Having fired into "the air with no apparent target," and having done so within 25 feet of a roadway, the woman went to jail for reckless conduct and discharging a gun near a public street. Her significant other turned out to be a convicted felon and police were obtaining a warrant for his arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
2900 Springdale Road: A girl called police to intervene in a fight between her father and mother. Police arrived and determined that the father had inflicted harm on the mother. Police took the 36-year-old brute to jail.
McIntyre Court Apartments: A complete dirtbag crashed through a unit's front door and smacked his girlfriend, who also happens to be the mother of his child. Police later caught up with the cur at his residence on Wolfe Street. The cops put the 17-year-old in jail for battery and criminal trespass.
Police Assist
300 block of F Street: A concerned citizen called about a rounder who was behind the wheel of a truck, passed out drunk with the engine running, outside the Red Carpet Lounge. Responding officers concurred that the man was "highly intoxicated," the report said. Police "took the keys out of the vehicle and called him a taxi."
Tickets all Around
Tara Lane and Altama Avenue: Just because the traffic signals are on the glitch does not mean folks can flaunt the law. Police were called to reports that the lights were flashing red in all four directions at this intersection. And police issued "several citations ... to drivers who ran the red lights."
Anger Management?
1500 block of JF Mann Way: A cop on the beat encountered a man sleeping on a cot, on the sidewalk across the street from The Well homeless day shelter. The man hurled expletives as the officer and demanded to see his supervisor. When the shift commander showed up, the man cursed him out too. Then he went on his way.