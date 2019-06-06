Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Driftwood Drive Beach Access: An officer was talking with two people, trying to find out what they were doing at 3 a.m. in the dunes near Coast Guard Beach. All of a sudden, a naked guy goes streaking past the cop. The officer leaves those two alone to chase down the naked guy. The nude dude smelled of booze and told the cop that “obviously” he had been drinking. They managed to find his flip flops. Any other clothing he had was either on the beach walkover or down the way at Gould’s Inlet, he told police. Police took the 31-year-old to jail, charged with public indecency.
1400 block of Prince Street: A couple’s argument escalated to the point of police intervention when the man implored the cops to take the woman away. But responding police could not get a word in edgewise as the couple “were continuously arguing, creating a disturbance, and making statements about future violence,” the report said. Police decided to remove the troublesome twosome altogether, taking both the 58-year-old man and the 55-year-old woman to jail for maintaining a disorderly house.
2100 block of U.S. Highway 17: A man flagged down a city cop before dawn after a bad driver nearly struck his vehicle. The driver continued south. The city cop contacted county cops, who caught up to the 41-year-old man and took him to jail for DUI and having an open container of alcohol.
1100 block of Kings Cross: A man’s grown son was causing problems. Police responded and saw the son cruising around the neighborhood in a Chrysler 300. The 19-year-old ended up going to jail, charged with possession of a stolen firearm.
— Larry Hobbs
3200 block of Highway 17: A man with a suspended driver’s license tried riding a scooter, demonstrating to police the kind of driving skills that may have gotten his license suspended in the first place. After crossing “four lanes of traffic including the median” without a helmet, the man went into the Friendly Express store. The 61-year-old man somehow managed to get himself arrested for first degree forgery, as well as driving with a suspended license without a helmet or protective eye gear.
Maryann Lake Circle: A widower called police during the midmorning hours to report his former father-in-law was breaking into his house. The man had already taken out a good behavior warrant on the elder man because of previous run-ins. Police took the 72-year-old former father-in-law to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
U.S. Highway 17 and F.J. Torras Causeway: Police received a tip about a dude driving south in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway and, sure enough, there he was. Police took the 28-year-old to jail for improper driving without a driver’s license, obstruction of the law and an outstanding arrest warrant.
300 block of Moss Creek Lane: The night before, a woman’s adult son went to jail for criminal trespass after breaking something insider her residence before dawn. The son returned the next day after midnight, and her boyfriend took offense. This time the 61-year-old boyfriend went to jail, charged with simple assault.
Fire
2400 block of Cleburne Street: Police stood by while the city fire department extinguished a kitchen fire. The stove that caused it was pulled from the house.
Must Be The Heat
3800 block of Ogg Avenue: A woman forced her way into a neighbor’s home, scared the dickens out of the kids and swilled down a pitcher of Kool-Aid, a mother told police. She said the Kool-Aid was meant for guests. Police are investigating.
