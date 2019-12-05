Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2800 block of Altama Avenue: A dude was driving down the wrong side of Altama after dark, a detail that did not go unnoticed by a passing police officer. After the ensuing traffic stop, a passenger tried to make a run for it. He did not get far. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up dope, weapons and open containers of alcohol.
150 Altama Connector: A patrol officer was searching the Walmart parking lot for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident. But the erratic driving of a guy in a Ford F150 pickup “startled” the officer, as the vehicle was cutting across the regular traffic flow in danger of striking another vehicle. The driver suddenly stopped, hopped out of the truck and “appeared nervous and walked away between other vehicles,” the report said. The 52-year-old went to jail for willful obstruction of the law, driving a suspended vehicle with a suspended license and altering the registration.
F.J. Torras Causeway and Marina Drive: A bozo slammed his Dodge Charger in reverse at 1 in the morning, screeching out of a parking spot below Rafters bar in the Village on St. Simons Island. An officer was standing nearby as the doofus then took off speeding toward the pier with tires spinning. By the time the officer got back in his patrol car, the foolhardy hotfoot had looped around and barreled through a red light at Mallery Street and Ocean Boulevard, zooming out of sight. The officer did not give up, finally catching the lunkhead on the causeway at Morning Star Marina. Surprise, the 23-year-old was drunk. He went to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
2900 block of Reynolds Street: Thieves swiped a Ford F150 pickup truck from a residence overnight. Police were able to locate the stolen vehicle, abandoned in McIntyre Court apartments, about a half hour after it was reported stolen.
1300 block of Cate Road: Thieves cut a lock to get on a man’s property and abscond with his 14-foot enclosed Cargo Craft trailer. The trailer contained a honey extractor.
3500 block of Community Road: If you are going to drive around at night in a vehicle with an expired license plate and a missing rear window, you might as well bring along some dope and other illicit drug toys. That, apparently, is the way one driver figured it. When a city cop stopped him, the outlaw also was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
— Larry Hobbs