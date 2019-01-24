Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Glynn Haven Estates: Some St. Simons Island kids were playing in a vacant lot on Atlantic Avenue, which also apparently is frequented by hungry stray cats, which may explain why a 66-year-old father went to jail. Unless it doesn’t. Anyway, an elderly woman who feeds the stray cats asked the kids what they were up to — “no good” is what she suspected, according to a police report. She told them to run along because it was private property. Well, the father of one kid apparently decided to give the cat lady a piece of his mind. Next thing you know she is at the local fire department station, being looked at by paramedics. She told police the man poked her thrice in the chest with a walking stick and swatted her once on the leg with it. The man later told police he did not say a word to the woman. Then he allowed that he did talk to her after all, but walked away to avoid a fight. Witnesses saw it differently, telling police pretty much the same thing the woman said. Police took the feisty father to jail, charged with simple battery against a person 65 years or older.
3000 block Reynolds Street: A woman became so irate with a live-in relative that she pulled a knife and “attempted to stab the family member,” the report said. Police took the 56-year-old riled-up relative to jail for aggravated assault.
600 block of Chapel Crossing Road: A stranger walked up to a home’s front porch and began hollering and carrying on, creating cause for concern inside. Whatever the guy’s intentions, he had downed a few before getting there. Police took the 25-year-old inebriated nuisance to jail, charged with public drunkenness.
Lady Huntingdon Street and Sea Island Road: A guy driving south in a 1995 Toyota Camry on St. Simons Island’s Arthur J. Moore Drive veered into the northbound lane, running an oncoming county patrol officer off the road in the process. When the officer caught up to him, the 36-year-old went to jail for failure to maintain a lane and driving with a suspended license.
U.S. Highway 341: Two vehicles were traveling below the posted 45 mph speed limit, drawing the attention of the patrol officer behind them. The sedan in front swerved out of its lane, prompting a traffic stop. Long story short, the 33-year-old driver went to jail, charged with failure to maintain a lane, littering, having an open container of alcohol in the car, failure to seatbelt a child and driving on a suspended license.
Emanuel Farm Road: A shady character ditched a stolen black car behind Transvilla Mobile Home Park, then hopped a border fence. Alert neighbors called police, who arrested the 24-year-old man for felony theft by receiving stolen property.
Old Jesup and Walker roads: A guy in a Hyundai Sonata was driving around after midnight without any headlights, which caught the attention of a passing patrol officer. He pulled into a church parking lot and hopped out of the car real quick when the officer turned around and flashed the blue lights on him. The ploy did not work. The 37-year-old went to jail, charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license and defective equipment.
86 Golden Isles Plaza: This one guy just has to hang out at the Suntrust Bank, even though he has been warned repeatedly that he is most unwelcome there. Police found him on the property again this week. Just last week the unrelenting loiterer went to jail for criminal trespass for being on the property. He got out of jail and returned to SunTrust Bank property. Police took him back to jail, criminal trespass once again.
Police Assist
900 block of Union Street: A resident complained to police about a ruckus taking place in a neighboring apartment, suspecting domestic discord. Such was not the case. “Officers made contact with a male and a female who were dealing with a fussy seven month old baby,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs