Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2800 block of College Park Drive: While on a medical call, county EMS workers caught up in the middle of a family brouhaha in which a grown woman smacked a teenager in the face. The woman ran off before the cops got there, but police caught up to her. The 26-year-old woman went to jail, charged with simple battery.
150 Altama Connector: A meth-head was caught stealing from the Wal-Mart. Police took her to jail, but a guard told the cops that she was too strung out on meth to be booked into jail. Police took her to the hospital for medical clearance and it looks like she had to stay the night. Also that same day, Walmart security guards nabbed a man trying to steal. Before the 44-year-old could reach the jail for booking, he found himself charged with willful obstruction of the law, shoplifting, possession of grass and violation of probation.
700 block of Ratcliffe Road: A rounder was snooping around inside a house that was under construction, where he had no business being. The property owner caught the baldheaded dude, wearing brown shorts and white tank top, on security video, which he showed to police. The cops took the 43-year-old man to jail for criminal trespass.
Union and T streets: A drunk person in an unregistered vehicle was driving around town after dark and committing traffic violations, no doubt thinking to all along: What could possibly go wrong? Police stopped the vehicle for the traffic violations and arrested the driver for DUI.
200 block of South Port Parkway: An officer on patrol late at night came across a Hyundai Sonata stopped on the sidewalk, right in front of a construction area. The car was empty, but the officer noticed the keys were in the ignition and the engine was still hot under the hood. Checking further, he caught the car’s occupant in the act of stealing something. The 21-year-old went to jail, charged with misdemeanor theft by taking.
Suspicious Incident
2800 Altama Avenue: Police received a heads-up about a man wanted on an arrest warrant in this neighborhood. The responding officer attempted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle, but he sped away. The officer declined to chase the suspect, determining it was not worth the risk to public safety.
300 F St.: A patron of the Red Carpet Lounge was being obstinate with the staff and refused to pay his tab, prompting an entreaty from police. The man decided to pay up after all. He left peaceably and was given a written warning to stay away.
Theft
Union and Albermarle streets: A man reported his vehicle stolen, and police issued an alert to be on the lookout for said vehicle. Police later recovered the stolen vehicle where the thief had abandoned it, at Albany and Dartmouth streets.
1400 block of Grant Street: A thief broke into a man’s vehicle and swiped several items, including a firearm.
600 block of Second Street: A thief broke into a woman’s vehicle overnight, absconding with a wallet.
— Larry Hobbs