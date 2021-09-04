Among reports filed with police:

Arrests

Nottingham Drive and Buckingham Place: For the second time in the same night, at around midnight a woman began carrying on and acting the fool to the point of public distraction. She was no less hospitable to responding police this second time, earning the 36-year-old woman a trip to jail for willful obstruction of the law and disorderly conduct.

Second and Reynolds streets: A patrol officer noticed a brake light missing on a Chevrolet Impala headed south on U.S. 341 before dawn. That was the first thing. A quick check of the license plate number revealed that the plate actually belonged on a 2000 Toyota Camry, not this chump’s Chevy. In addition to switching license plates, the 34-year-old driver went to for driving a uninsured, unregistered vehicle with a suspended license.

Shots Fired

3600 block of Stonewall Street: Responding to a report of gunfire in the wee hours, police found a shell casing for a .556 caliber Winchester rifle in the street near a trash can.

— Larry Hobbs

More from this section

Salvors replace chain, plan to forge ahead on final cut

Salvors replace chain, plan to forge ahead on final cut

With the final cut into what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray more than halfway complete, salvors paused work Tuesday night in the St. Simons Sound to replace the cutting chain, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.