Among reports filed with police:
Assault
Woodland Estate: Baby, please! This woman was strolling down the street, minding her own business, when “Miss Charlene” drove up in a Ford Taurus and hit the brakes. “Miss Charlene” jumped out of the car, a baby in her arms, and charged at the perplexed pedestrian. At the same time, “Miss Charlene’s” daughter hopped out on the passenger side and followed suit. Both women started wailing away on the woman, smacking her “approximately seven times in the face and head with closed fists,” the police report said. The woman told police “the two females and the infant then got back in the car and drove away,” the report said. She was familiar with “Miss Charlene,” but did not know her last name.
Arrests
Norwich and M streets: An officer stopped a guy for a traffic violation. The driver had been drinking, and he had still more to drink in an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle. Police took him to jail for DUI and the open container.
Crispen Boulevard and U.S. Highway 341: A patrol officer came upon a Honda CR-V stopped in the road after dark. Half the vehicle was up on the median and half of it in the road. When the cop walked over to see what gives, the lady tried to drive away. She did not get far. Police put the 52-year-old woman in jail for DUI, failure to maintain a lane, improper stopping and driving without a license.
200 Glynn Isles: A thief got caught stealing some expensive stuff from Target. That is why the 45-year-old went to jail for felony shoplifting. Typically, shoplifting is a misdemeanor.
1900 block of Stonewall Street: A wanted man tried to cop an attitude with police. The 22-year-old went to jail for willful obstruction of the law, plus the two outstanding warrants for felony violation of probation and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
Thefts
4400 block of Whispering Oaks Drive: A woman left her wallet overnight in her vehicle, which she neglected to lock. Yep, a thief came along and swiped the wallet. It’s simple, folks: Lock your doors.
Burgess Circle: Lousy thieves broke into a working man’s GMC Sierra, breaching the padlock on the tailgate and absconding with three Stihl chainsaws valued at more than $1,000.
— Larry Hobbs