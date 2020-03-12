Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
11 Glynn Plaza: A woman somehow managed to get out of the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market with $500 worth of pilfered plunder. Nice try. Police arrived, nabbed her and recovered all the stolen booty. The 48-year-old woman went to jail, charged with shoplifting.
4412 U.S. Highway 341: A dude sat inside a black Charger parked in the Parker’s convenience store parking lot for two solid dark morning hours, making the store clerk uneasy. When an officer arrived to check it out, the dude pulled around to the back of the store, then onto the highway. As a result of the subsequent traffic stop, the 31-year-old man went to jail for criminal trespass.
1700 block of Lee Street: A patrol officer was checking on a vacant home when he came across a man who had no business being there. The 58-year-old vagrant went to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Fountain Lake Drive: First of all, this jackass kid tried to pick a fight with his roommate’s boyfriend. He was huddled in a closet when the cops got there, but still fuming over who knows what. The nincompoop began “kicking and attempting to punch” the officer. The "officer took reasonable measures to subdue the offender," the report deadpanned. The numbskull kept it up in the back of the patrol car, “banging his head against the cage” and spitting blood on the officer. Both the officer and the punk received medical clearance at the hospital before the 18-year-old went to jail, charged with two counts of willful obstruction of the law with violence.
1408 G St.: A lout was stirring up trouble at the Manna House soup kitchen, causing trouble for the nice volunteers who serve there and the decent hungry folks who eat there. Police arrived the took the 21-year-old to jail, charge with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of the law.
Hopkins Homes: After a gentleman caller had overstayed his weekend welcome, the lady drove him to the bus station and bid him adieu. But the cad returned while she was away, barging into her home and scaring the bejesus out of her teenage son. Wisely, the young man locked himself in his room until the cops arrived. The 48-year-old vagabond wound up in jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Shots Fired
3100 block of Fourth Street: A woman was on the verge of a “panic attack” when police responded around midnight to her report of gunfire aimed at her house. Police are investigating.