Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
500 Mallery St.: A pesky woman had been told repeatedly that she is no longer welcome as a guest at the Village Inn hotel. So she checked in under an assumed name, which did not take management long to figure out. Police arrived and told her she needed to vamoose. The woman hemmed and hawed, moved bags here and there, bickered and basically extended to cops’ patience beyond its stretching point. She then put up a considerable struggle, even reaching for officer’s equipment belt before they managed to get her in the patrol car. During booking at the jail, the woman grabbed an officer and squeezed hard in the most inappropriate location imaginable. A city cop and a jail officer stepped in to help the injured county officer get the woman under control. The 30-year-old is now in jail, charged with obstruction of the law with violence, misdemeanor sexual battery, simple battery against a police officer and criminal trespass.
Amherst and F streets: A guy comes strolling out of an abandoned house where he had no business being, right in front of a cop. The officer discovered the guy was carrying dope-taking tools as well as “a strange liquid in a small strange container,” the report said. When asked about the liquid, the guy spouted out that it was something very vile, something he would be hard-pressed to get his hands on. Police took the 41-year-old liar to jail, charged with criminal trespass and possession of drug-related object. Just in case, the liquid is being sent off for testing.
127 Mall Blvd.: Security guards at the Belk nabbed a guy trying to steal $90.41 worth of clothing from the store. Police arrived and took the 29-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
— Larry Hobbs