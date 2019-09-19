Among reports filed with police:
Assault
3600 block of Hardee Avenue: A man, his sister and her boyfriend, Bootsy, were up late at night and the talk turned to pork chops. All three apparently held strong opinions on the subject, and they got into a three-way “argument over pork chops,” the report said. The sister “kept saying snide comments, ‘amping’ Bootsy up,” the report said. Next thing you, Bootsy began punching the man, causing him to tumble over a coffee table. That is how he ended up at the hospital emergency room, explaining the pork chop brouhaha to a cop as he was treated for a “large gash/cut on his left shin and the marks on his forearm,” the report said.
Arrests
2500 block of Woodland Way: An unruly teenaged girl caused problems for everyone, herself included. First, she ran off without her mother’s permission, prompting a call to police. When police found her, juvenile authorities advised the officers to release the girl to her grandmother. She then began waving a knife around and making threats against grandma. Police intervened. This time juvenile justice authorities instructed police to take the miscreant to the youth detention center in Waycross.
3569 U.S. Highway 17: The AC Guys caught a vagabond skulking around inside their air conditioning company’s gated compound, snooping around an equipment trailer. There was another slacker slinking around back there too, but he got away. Police took the 37-year-old vagabond to jail, charged with loitering and prowling.
Gloucester Street and Lanier Boulevard: A two car crash occurred at this intersection, resulting in minor consequences on the face of it. The police discovered, however, that one of those involved was driving an uninsured, unregistered vehicle with a suspended license. He went to jail, charged with all of the above.
Kids
2100 block of Bartow Street: A concerned resident called about three young scamps walking down the road, one of which had a gun. An officer could not immediately locate the troublesome trio, but later caught up to them. The one with a gun decided to run. Police found his pellet gun hidden under a bush where he ditched it, but the kid got away.
Burglary
925 Cedar Lane: A went around back to his tool shed, only to realize thieves had struck. Missing were a weed trimmer, a hedge trimmer and an 18-inch chainsaw, all Stihl brand tools. He estimated the total value of the stolen tools at more than $700.
— Larry Hobbs