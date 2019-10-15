Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
610 Glynn Isles: A guy walks into Olive Garden. Then he pulls two bottles of wine off the rack and strolls into the men’s room. ‘Hmm. What’s that all about?’ a manager ponders as he contacts police. “(The) Male was located in the bathroom by officers with the wine bottles and a menu down his pants,” the city cop wrote in the report. The wayward wino was arrested for theft and warned never ever to darken the doors of Olive Garden again.
800 block of Wolfe Street: A woman and her boyfriend were at home when the mother of the boyfriend’s baby showed up in a state of “irate” distress. The mother of the boyfriend’s baby struck the boyfriend’s girlfriend with her vehicle, then drove away. Lots of neighbors witnessed the vehement vehicular violation, which apparently did not seriously injure the boyfriend’s girlfriend. However, police later located the mother of the boyfriend’s baby at her home. Police took the 24-year-old woman to jail for aggravated assault.
3200 block of Wesley Avenue: A scofflaw was slithering in and out of parked vehicles after hours in this neighborhood, filching loose change and whatever else he could get his grubby hands on. One alert neighbor spied him in the act and called police. The thief slipped away but the cops caught up to him over in the nearby McIntyre Court apartments. He tried to run, but the cop ran faster. The man who called police in the first place also captured the crook’s crimes on home security video. Police put the 21-year-old in jail, charged with five counts of auto burglary.
3600 block of Brantley Avenue: An outlaw teenager drove away in his mom’s car without her permission. She was not amused and called police. The cops found the 17-year-old and put him in jail, charged with theft by receiving stolen property and also charged him with an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.
3800 block of Ogg Avenue: If you are a wanted woman, it is probably not a good idea to play with a slingshot on a neighborhood street full of parked vehicles. A 20-year-old woman learned this the hard way when she accidentally broke a neighbor’s vehicle window while playing slingshot wars with the children of the damaged vehicle’s owner. When the cops arrived to calm down the vehicle owner and restore peace, they discovered ‘ol Slingshot Sally had two outstanding arrest warrants for violation of felony probation. Police put her in jail, charged also with trespass.
2000 block of Norwich Street: A man and a woman were hollering and screaming after hours, each threatening all the while to inflict bodily harm on the other. The spectacle rose to the level of public distraction, requiring police intervention. Police took both the 28-year-old woman and the 42-year-old man to jail, each charged with committing terroristic threats and acts.
Assault
400 block of Mallery Street: A dastardly dude beat up a woman after midnight near the Pier Village area on St. Simons Island, then scuttled away in the dark toward Park Avenue. The woman was walking down Mallery Street when she flagged down a passing patrol officer, who noticed she was “bleeding from her head” and had “blood spatter on her person,” the report said. EMS workers arrived to check the woman. Police are investigating.
Shenanigans
Glynvilla Apartments: It seemed like the perfect plan. While mom was sleeping, her boy decided to sneak the car out for a clandestine midnight joyride. Mom awoke and got wise real quick. Mom told the police she would rather not make a big deal about it, if they could just “make sure he is safe,” the report said. After city cops issued a report to be on the lookout for the car, county cops located the kid. “Son and vehicle were returned home,” the report said.
— Larry Hobbs