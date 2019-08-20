Among reports filed with police:

Arrest

R St. And Albany St.: A police officer noticed a driver’s traffic offense and attempted to pull him over. The driver and passenger, however, had no intention of getting caught. So they drove off, very fast, and by the time the office caught up, both abandoned the car behind someone’s home. Car doors flung open, engine still on. Unfortunately, though, the office stuck around long enough to catch the passenger when he returned for his forgotten phone.

Trying to be nice

614 Oglethorpe St.: In an attempt at a kind gesture, a woman gave someone a ride. That someone, though, proceeded to steal from her. So she called the police. Later, though, when the items were returned, the woman chose not to pursue charges.

— Laurren McDonald

Creepy

Treville Ave.: An observant homebody noticed that one particular car kept driving past the house. One quick phone call to the police later, the officers were standing outside the home later when the suspicious person in question drove by again. The officers recognizer the driver as someone with an arrest warrant. Unfortunately, the were unable to catch up to him after he drove by.

— Lauren McDonald

More from this section

Probation case goes before federal appeals court

Probation case goes before federal appeals court

A case challenging the constitutionality of Georgia’s private probation system goes before the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals today for the second time. The plaintiff, Christina Brinson, is looking to have the matter eventually brought before the state Supreme Court.

Leader aids area grandparents

Leader aids area grandparents

Kemso Moore has always had a heart for service. She is active in a number of area outreach and other programs, including the Zeta Iota Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

+3
Deputy Lacey kicks off second year of CHAMPS program

Deputy Lacey kicks off second year of CHAMPS program

Many in the community hope to see the C.H.A.M.P.S. program successfully prepare the county’s fifth-graders for healthy lives. Deputy Randall Lacey, the C.H.A.M.P.S. instructor in Glynn County, brought along a few of those community members Monday to kick off the second year of the program.