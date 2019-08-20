Among reports filed with police:
Arrest
R St. And Albany St.: A police officer noticed a driver’s traffic offense and attempted to pull him over. The driver and passenger, however, had no intention of getting caught. So they drove off, very fast, and by the time the office caught up, both abandoned the car behind someone’s home. Car doors flung open, engine still on. Unfortunately, though, the office stuck around long enough to catch the passenger when he returned for his forgotten phone.
Trying to be nice
614 Oglethorpe St.: In an attempt at a kind gesture, a woman gave someone a ride. That someone, though, proceeded to steal from her. So she called the police. Later, though, when the items were returned, the woman chose not to pursue charges.
— Laurren McDonald
Creepy
Treville Ave.: An observant homebody noticed that one particular car kept driving past the house. One quick phone call to the police later, the officers were standing outside the home later when the suspicious person in question drove by again. The officers recognizer the driver as someone with an arrest warrant. Unfortunately, the were unable to catch up to him after he drove by.
— Lauren McDonald