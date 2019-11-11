Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 17 and Fourth Avenue: There was a crash. The driver who caused it did not stick around. Police caught up to the driver; driver was arrested.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A crash occurred, resulting in a passenger in one of the vehicles going to the emergency room. The driver of the other vehicle took off running. Police got a tip that the driver had ducked for cover at a home in the 1900 block of Wolfe Street. This person was a suspect in a drug investigation, which is why the narcotics squad intervened and took it from there.
Shots Fired
Ellis and K streets: Concerned neighbors heard gunfire and reported it to police. Responding officers found at least one shell casing in the area.
Shoplifting
440 Glynn Isles: Thieves swiped some goods from Dick’s Sporting Good, then high-tailed it up to McIntosh County. Witnesses gave the cops enough information to identify the vehicle. When deputies stopped the vehicles up there in Ludowici, they let the crooks go without giving Brunswick police a chance to come pick them up for shoplifting.
