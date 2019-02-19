Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
U.S. Highway 17 and Interstate 95: A fight broke out at the Waffle House at 3 in the morning, and the guy who started the whole thing drove away in a “high end sport utility vehicle” just as the cops got there. A witness pointed the troublemaker out to police. Police caught up to the 50-year-old man and took him to jail, charged with DUI and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
Brockington Drive and Demere Road: A woman was driving west on Demere Road, well after midnight. Also, the vehicle had its lights off and was traveling in the wrong lane. This one was not hard to figure out. The 50-year-old woman went to jail, charged with no headlights, failure to maintain a lane and DUI.
2200 block of Wolfe Street: They just would not give it a rest, these two. A man and a woman kept on squabbling to the point of public distraction, despite repeated police directives to simmer down. Finally, the cops arrested both of them. The 32-year-old man went to jail, charged with maintaining a disorderly house. The woman needed to be checked into the hospital, but there is an arrest warrant waiting when she is released.
Franklin Avenue and Fourth Street: A man and a woman were “yelling,” causing a public disturbance. The two were fighting when police arrived, with the woman “on top,” police reported. Police took both the 25-year-old woman and the 29-year-old man to jail, each charged with criminal trespass.
1700 block of Gloucester Street: A fight between a man and a woman required police intervention. Cops discovered things had gotten physical and took both the 46-year-old man and the 34-year-old woman to jail, charged with simple battery.
150 Altama Connector: A security guard at the Walmart caught a man and a woman stealing, but they made a run for it. The security guard told responding cops that the two were headed for the mall across the street, adding that they may also be hiding in the bushes near the gas station in the parking lot. Cops located both and took them to jail, charging the 18-year-old woman with shoplifting and the 20-year-old man with theft of mislaid property and several outstanding warrants.
325 Palisade Drive: A clerk at the Motel 6 felt sorry for a guy and allowed him to charge his cell phone in the lobby. But he would not leave. An hour and a half later, he was the only one in the lobby when police arrived. Police took the 32-year-old vagabond to jail, charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of the law.
Police Assist
2500 block of Tara Lane: A kid who should have been in school was instead snooping around the neighborhood, trying vehicle door handles to find one left unlocked. Somebody called a cop, who found the boy near a vehicle described by the caller. The officer turned the kid over to a school police officer.
1101 Gloucester St.: Someone called police after “watching people that appear to be rolling a joint,” a report said. A cop showed up and, sure enough, it was pot. Nothing further.
Theft
3700 block of Community Road: Lousy thieves stole a working man’s utility trailer. The man told police he drove by the business at about 10:30 a.m. and saw the black, 5-foot-by-10-foot trailer on the side of the business where it was supposed to be. When he returned to get the trailer around 1:30 p.m., it was gone.
