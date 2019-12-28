Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5300 block of U.S. Highway 341: A guy was barreling down the road after midnight in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, drawing the attention of two county patrol officers. The doofus kept on speeding even as officers followed, taking a right on Wammock Court and stopping in a motel parking lot. There officers subsequently arrested the 30-year-old and took him to jail for DUI and driving recklessly without a license. He also was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Glynn County: It’s Christmas Eve, barely even dark. This guy has a suspended driver’s license, so what does he do? Gets behind the wheel of a vehicle and brings along something to drink. Then he decides to show off. State troopers threw the 37-year-old in jail around 6:30 that night, charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, having an open container and “laying drag.”
L and Ellis streets: An alert city patrol officer spotted a vehicle that fit the description of one recently reported stolen in the county. She confirmed it was stolen and proceeded to make a traffic stop. The vehicle was recovered and county police apparently charged the 24-year-old man and 21-year-old woman who were in the stolen vehicle with theft by receiving stolen property and various drug offenses.
100 block of Hornet Drive: An alert citizen spotted three palookas snooping around a vacant house nearby late at night and called the cops. Officers arrived and took a look, immediately finding an open side gate in the yard and an open window to the house around back. They then found the three creepers. Police arrested a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old guy for loitering and prowling and another 17-year-old for loitering and prowling and possession of pot.
11 Glynn Plaza: Employees at the Walmart Neighborhood Market nabbed a woman in the act of stealing from the store. Police took the 22-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
1400 Second Avenue: A guy was drunk and fighting after hours. Police took the 38-year-old to jail, charged with simple battery.
200 Mall Blvd.: A woman tried to waltz out of the Belk store with some stolen items stashed away. Not this time. Police put the 29-year-old woman in jail, charged with shoplifting.
Hopkins Avenue: A brute shoved a man to the ground and rifled through the poor guy’s backpack, apparently stealing money in the process. The cops caught up to the culprit, who was already wanted by the law for violation of felony probation.
— Larry Hobbs