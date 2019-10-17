Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Interstate 95: A crash occurred in the middle of the afternoon on Interstate 95 near mile marker 33 when a man made an improper lane change. That man was drunk. Police took the 29-year-old Augusta man to jail, charged with DUI, improper lane change and driving with a suspended license.
5400 block of U.S. Highway 17: A passing patrol officer could not help notice that a woman riding in the front passenger seat of a 2006 Jeep Liberty was not properly strapped in. After the subsequent traffic stop, the cop discovered she was wanted by the law in another jurisdiction. The 40-year-old woman went to jail on an outstanding arrest warrant.
Mercer Altama Apartments: Several women were arguing, and at least one woman gave another woman a smack. Police arrived and took the 50-year-old offender to jail, charged with simple assault.
Altama Connector and Golden Isles Parkway: A vagabond was hanging out at this intersection in the middle of the day, “begging drivers for money,” a report said. He told responding police he knew mooching money in public was illegal. Police took the unrepentant panhandler to jail, charged with — and this is straight off the jail’s booking blotter — solicitation for charitable organizations.
Drunk — But Not Driving
Glynn Isles Plaza: A concerned citizen called because he spotted a man inside a vehicle in the parking lot who showed all the signs of intoxication. In fact, he was passed drunk inside the vehicle when police arrived. Apparently, the keys were not in the ignition. Police roused the man, and subsequently confirmed that he was indeed intoxicated. “Subject called a friend to pick him up,” the officer wrote. “Vehicle was secured, and keys were given to the friend.”
But They Go So Nicely With The Trim
2809 U.S. Highway 17: Some galoot absconded with two ornamental flower pots from the Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grill. A cop cruised around and spotted the flower pots at a residence. Nobody was home, but the officer took the pots back to their rightful owners. The next day, police caught up to the pottery pilferer, putting him jail for misdemeanor theft by taking.
Auto Burglary
1100 block of Cate Road: A thief broke into a man’s 2005 GMC Sierra and stole a silver Magnum Taurus firearm.
Theft
3600 block of Norwich Street: A thief stole a man’s pink Ice Bear motor scooter, valued at $900. The owner provided police with the scooter’s VIN number.
Howard Coffin Park: While a woman was working out on the exercise trail, a brash brute busted a window to her vehicle in the parking lot and absconded with her purse.
— Larry Hobbs