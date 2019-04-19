Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2300 block of Albany Street: A man called police to report he had been beat up by the husband of a woman upon whom he tried to take liberties. It is actually even crazier than it sounds. The cad was driving and picked up the woman, who was walking. He asked her for drugs, but she apparently did not have any. Later, when they were parked in his backyard, he demanded sex, grabbed her in a most inappropriate location, and demanded personal favors. The husband showed up about that time and proceeded to pummel the rat. Police ended up taking the 63-year-old husband to jail, charged with aggravated battery. The 64-year-old scoundrel went to the same jail, charged with misdemeanor sexual battery.
Frederica Road: A patrol officer was parked in Edwards Plaza and monitoring traffic on Frederica Road when a guy in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup comes rolling by, clearly talking away on a cellphone. As this is now against the law, the officer stopped the man. The 37-year-old had a cellphone but no driver’s license. He went to jail for both offenses.
200 Mall Blvd.: A guy walked up to the jewelry display at the Belks and helped himself. Of course, this did not go unnoticed by the store’s crack security staff. They held the thief for police, who took the 21-year-old to jail for shoplifting.
Interstate 95: A county cop stopped a man in a Toyota Tundra pickup who put on a pitiful display of basic driving skills, “severely weaving and traveling under the speed limit,” the report said. He nearly “collided with passing vehicles” before the officer stopped him. Apparently, he could not even pass a driving test. Police took the 43-year-old to jail, charged with driving without a license and failure to maintain a lane.
Blythe Island Highway: A patrol officer clocked a vehicle doing 77 mph in a zone marked 55 mph. The resulting traffic stopped landed the 32-year-old man behind the wheel a trip to jail, charged with DUI, speeding and possession of a little bit of grass.
Fraud
5343 U.S. Highway 341: An employee at I-95 Liquors told police that one of her regular customers tried to use a bogus Benjamin to buy some booze. She recognized the $100 bill as a fake when he handed it to her. Police are investigating.
Shots Fired
900 block of Stonewall: A profusion of gunfire after hours disrupted the neighborhood, prompting several startled residents to call police. Responding officers found shell casings for .223 caliber bullets in this area.
Robbery
O and Ellis streets: An armed robber wearing a ski mask held up a woman, running off with her wallet. Police are investigating.
Police Assist
Hopkins Homes: Enough was enough. A bunch of kids were tossing rubbish into a woman’s yard and bouncing a ball off of her fence. Police had a talk with the youngsters and warned them to cut it out.
— Larry Hobbs