Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
5801 Altama Ave.: A woman called police because a troublesome close relative showed up at her apartment at The Reserve at Altama. There was a court order in place stating he could not visit. He was gone before the cops got there, but they found him anyway. The 17-year-old went to jail, charged with violating a family violence order.
Blythe Island Drive and Blythe Island Highway: A patrol officer spotted a vehicle zooming down the highway in the opposite direction before dawn, traveling at least 30 mph over the posted 55 mph speed limit. The officer made a U-turn and caught up to the vehicle. As a result, the 39-year-old woman behind the wheel wound up in jail, charged with DUI, failure to maintain a lane, speeding and two counts of simple assault on a law officer.
341 Venture Drive: If you are a wanted man and wish to keep a low profile, riding a bicycle around while wielding machete in the busy Winn-Dixie parking lot is not a good way to go about it. “The caller was concerned about the welfare of the store patrons,” the responding officer wrote. He located the man, who did in fact “have a large serrated knife/machete” in his possession.The 51-year-old outlaw also had a warrant for is arrest, for which the officer took him to jail.
F.J. Torras Causeway: A concerned citizen spotted a reckless driver late at night and called police with a heads up. City police stopped the driver, who went to jail for DUI. Other passengers in the vehicle were cited for underage drinking.
Buckswamp Road and U.S. Highway 17: A driver on Georgia Highway 303 was swerving all over the road and even off the road, drawing the concern of a fellow motorists. The motorist called police while continuing to follow the errant driver in the black Dodge Ram. Police eventually caught up to the 44-year-old man, who went to jail for DUI, failure to maintain a lane and open container.
— Larry Hobbs