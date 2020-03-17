Among reports filed with police:
Theft
Highland Park Circle: A patron of the arts called police, concerned because someone had absconded with, and this is straight from the police report, “a statue that appears as if a man is sitting on a toilet reading a newspaper …” The statue had been displayed on the window seal of the bathroom. Of course. The thief swiped some gold jewelry also, “but he did not have a good description of the jewelry.” He told police “the only thing he was really concerned about was the statue,” the report said. He suspects kids did it. In case y’all come across it, “The statue was described as a homemade pooping man statue,” the report stated.
Arrests
1800 block of Gloucester Street: An officer came across a vehicle that was stopped in a parking lot, right where it smacked a column. The engine was still running, the vehicle was in drive. The driver was out like a light, in the driver’s seat. Police took the driver to jail, charged with DUI.
4441 Altama Ave.: Off-duty police officers working a security detail at the Tio Taco establishment tried to intervene on an argument between a man and a woman. But the man turned on the off-duty cops and began shoving them. When on-duty cops arrived, the dunderheaded 22-year-old went to jail for willful obstruction of the law.
1101 Gloucester St.: A woman near the Well was caterwauling and carrying on. Oh, and taking her clothes off. Police arrived and beseeched her to employ some self-restraint. She declined. Police took the 51-year-old woman to jail.
Glynn Haven Estates: Police arrested a 42-year-old St. Simons Island man for DUI.
100 block of Shangri La Avenue: Police responding to a fight in the late evening found a woman with a knot on her head and a shirt smeared in blood and dirt. The woman told police she was visiting friends and family when a woman walked up to her and smacked her in the head. After that, it was on. Police ended up taking both women, 34 and 35 years old, to jail for fighting.
— Larry Hobbs