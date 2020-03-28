Among reports filed with police:
Protecting and Serving
800 block of B Street: Verbatim from the city police logs: “Caller stated he did not have any food and (he) was starving. Officers arrived and provided male (with a) box of food.”
Arrests
2200 block of Ellis Street: A reprobate punched a woman. Rightly, she called police to report it. Responding cops noticed a mark on the woman where he hit her. They took the man’s sorry hind quarters to jail, charged with battery.
150 Altama Ave.: The crack security team at Walmart caught a conman trying to pull a scam inside the store. When police arrived, they discovered the thief also was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Police took the 36-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
1101 Gloucester St.: A homeless couple who were at Mary Ross Park after hours were told they could not stay there. Later, they returned to the park and were arrested for criminal trespass. When they got out of jail, they went to The Well homeless day shelter, again after hours. Again, police took the 55-year-old man and the 50-year-old woman to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Theft
1400 block of Wood Ave.: Maybe it was frustration over the closed beaches. A guy pulled up in a Chevrolet pickup truck to the Woods Avenue beach access ramp late in the afternoon. He grabbed the barricade and the “beach closed” sign that went with it and tossed them in the back. Then he drove away. He was wearing a white shirt with red letters, according to a concerned citizen who watched the episode unfold and then called police.
— Larry Hobbs