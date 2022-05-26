Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
220 Perry Lane Road: A county sheriff’s deputy called for a county cop after spotting a woman snooping around the Southeast Baptist Association grounds way past midnight. Responding police took the 30-year-old interloper to jail, charged with criminal trespassing.
2400 block of Albany Street: A creep smacked a woman around, then slinked away before the cops got there. They caught up to the fiend later in the shift. Now the 25-year-old man knows what kind of birds don’t fly. Charge: battery.
4500 block of Altama Avenue: A man called 911 to report a bandit pulled a gun on him in the Walgreen’s parking lot, but he would not respond to return calls and could not be found when police arrived. As police were heading to yet another report of gun-toting, the original caller got in his vehicle and pursued the responding officers. Yeah. He swerved aggressively at an officer’s patrol car, earning himself a spot in jail reckless driving.
5252 U.S. Highway 341: Having worn out his welcome at the Royal Inn, a man was warned that he risked arrest upon return. True to their word, police took the 30-year-old to jail after his return appearance.
87 Golden Isles Plaza: The folks at Home Depot spotted a shoplifter and notified police. The guy they thought was a shoplifter was actually a shopper. With a backpack. Police even checked his bag. Nothing. But while they were on scene, another shoplifter, not a shopper, was nabbed. The 33-year-old went to jail for theft.
— Larry Hobbs