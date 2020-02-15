Among reports filed with police:
A Good Sign
1919 U.S. Highway 17: A woman called police from the Lanier Plaza shopping center, saying her deaf teenage son was being difficult and unruly. Then came the police, at least one of whom knew sign language. Thus, the police were “able to communicate with the deaf child via sign language and were able to calm the juvenile,” the report said.
Arrests
Newcastle and K streets: A patrol officer came across a broken down vehicle in the road around midnight. The woman behind the wheel was drunk, but that is not the only reason she had no business on the road. Police took the 30-year-old to jail, charged with possession of dope, DUI, failure to maintain a lane and driving without a license in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.
1500 block of Stonewall: A passing vagabond saw a man securing a handgun inside a shed in his yard. The tramp went inside the shed and took the gun and some other things, all while the homeowner looked on. A struggle ensued but the tramp broke free and strutted away. The homeowner called the cops. City officers were on the ne’er-do-well in no time, quickly restraining him and seizing the gun. The 59-year-old man went to jail, charged with first degree burglary, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
2700 block of Norwich Street: A multigenerational brouhaha broke out at a residence in this neighborhood, involving a grandmother, a mother and a son. Then the mother’s brother entered the fray with a knife. Responding police determined that at least two family members had assaulted each other. Those two, a 33-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, went to jail for battery.
Kings Way and Sea Island Road: A woman crashed at this intersection on St. Simons Island after midnight. The vehicle was still sideways across both lanes of traffic when the cops got there. The 33-year-old woman who was behind the wheel went to jail, charged DUI and failure to seatbelt a child.
L and Lee streets: A cop stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver was carrying around enough dope to be in business. Police took the driver to jail, charged with possession of dope with intent to sell.
Palmetto Court and Frederica Road: A man who was in too much of a hurry the follow the rules like the rest of us veered onto the shoulder of the road to get around a vehicle on Frederica Road. A patrol officer saw the whole thing and stopped him. With him driving like that, you wont be surprised to learn he had a suspended driver license. The 24-year-old with ants in his pants was given the opportunity to simmer down in jail, charged with driving on a suspended license and overtaking a vehicle.
Crash
Reynolds and First streets: A driver lost control of a vehicle, struck a power pole and snapped it in half. No one was hurt. A two truck took the vehicle away.
Theft
2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A destructive thief smashed the back window of a parking BMW and swiped the owner’s purse, which had a considerable amount of valuables in it.
— Larry Hobbs