Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2500 block of Union Street: Gunfire erupted in the evening hours, prompting several concerned residents to call the cops. Four dudes were standing around outside a home where responding police found 10 bullet shell casings scattered on the ground near the front porch. They were less than forthcoming as to how the shell casings may have got there. That attitude landed two of them in jail, a 47-year-old man for obstruction of the law and a 41-year-old man for lying to the cops about his identity.
800 block of Gordon Street: A mom called on police to intervene in a brawl between her daughter and another woman. Police determined it was mutual combat and both women ended up in jail, the 30-year-old and the 38-year-old each charged with misdemeanor battery.
4500 block of Altama Avenue: Two vehicles crashed. No one was injured and the dustup was minor, on the face of it. However, one driver had no business being on the road in the first place. He was unlicensed and the vehicle was uninsured and unregistered. Police took him to the hospital to be double-certain he had no injuries, then took him to jail for all of the above.
900 block of Cleburne Street: An altercation on the street between a couple prompted a call from a concerned citizen, who told police it appeared the man was restraining the woman. Responding police noticed a “visible superficial injury” on the woman, which a witness said the man inflicted upon her. The two told police they lived together, but the man ended up spending the night in jail for battery.
200 Mall Blvd.: A woman walked into the Belk store, stuffed $233 worth of goods into her purse and headed for the exit door. Not so fast, a store security guard told her. Police arrived and took the 59-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting. Still later that day, a man carried several clothing items into a changing room, including two shirts worth $54 total. He stepped out of the changing room with less items than he entered with, most notably the two shirts. Like the crack security team at Belk would not notice that. Ha. The 22-year-old man wound up in jail for shoplifting.
150 Altama Ave.: Walmart security guards spied a man stealing stuff inside the store, but he slipped into the parking lot before they could nab him. Security called the cops, noting that the man in light colored jeans, dark blue shirt, glasses and dark hair was headed toward the plaza across the street. Police caught the 44-year-old man and took him to jail for shoplifting.
Lesswood Circle: A patrol officer came across a Hyundai Azera way after midnight stopped in the middle of the road, its front and rear ends banged up. The woman behind the wheel was completely zonked out, the cop discovered. The 37-year-old was charged with DUI, illegal parking and driving an uninsured vehicle.
Police Assist
2000 block of Third Street: The cat got his hotdog, but not his tongue. The man had plenty to say when he called police about the cat eating his hotdog. Police noted the man’s disposition as “very intoxicated,” the report said. “Officers were able to calm the man down,” the report concluded.
2800 block of K Street: A motorist nearly ran over a man who was sprawled out drunk on the ground. The driver called police, who rousted the tippler and advised him to sleep it off elsewhere.
1300 block of Newcastle Street: A man with meager lodging prospects took up residence in an abandoned building. Someone called the cops about it. Police found the man and advised him he would have to move on.
1600 block of Amherst Street: A man called police because his wife had been in the sauce and was getting on his nerves. Cops responded and peace was obtained.
3000 block of Hampton Street: A trio of characters were prowling around the neighborhood, appearing as if up to no good. This was not the first time that neighbors had seen the three snooping around. The cops had a talk with them, just to let them know that they know.
Atlanta and Tillman avenues: A patrol officer came across a man who had just crashed his bicycle. The poor guy broke his ankle in the fall. The officer contacted an EMS squad to take the man to the hospital.
Sad
Monck Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A foul smell emanated from a black plastic garbage bag. Police discovered a dog carcass inside.
— Larry Hobbs