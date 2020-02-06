Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1100 block of I Street: A louse roughed up his girlfriend, then took her car keys. She did the right thing and called police. While the cops were arresting fink for battery, they found he also was holding some dope. The 30-year-old went for both offenses.
501 Ocean Blvd.: A man had already received official police notice that his presence was not wanted at the Parker’s convenience store on St. Simons Island. But he came back anyway. Guess what happened next? The 30-year-old man went to jail, charged with criminal trespass and misdemeanor willful obstruction of the law.
Cue the Steel Guitar
1900 block of Second Street: A woman came home to discover three shattered windows. This was no accident. A social media post hinted strongly at a motive. “Caller stated she was shown messages from a female stating that’s what happens for messing with my man,” the city police report said.
Shots Fired
Amherst and Gloucester streets: Two hotheads started jawing inside a store and continued squabbling once outside. Then, one of the punks pulled a gun and pulled the trigger, putting the public at peril just so he could feel like a tough guy. Idiot.
800 block of R Street: A dunderhead with a gun walked into someone’s house and fired a shot, luckily hitting no one. He was gone when the cops got there.
Theft
90 Altama Village Drive: A guy walks into the Citi Trends store. He gets a few pair of shoes, some bottles of cologne. Then he makes a dash for the door. He was last seen pedaling a blue bicycle down Altama Avenue, the store manager told police.
Let Us Know How That Works Out For Ya
2701 J Street, Dollar General: Verbatim from city police log: “Female refused to leave store and demanded the clerk give her items she did not have (a) receipt for. Female left upon officer’s arrival.”
Suspicious Incident
1000 block of Albany Street: A guy was standing outside talking to his neighbor, who was sitting in his vehicle. The neighbor produced a gun, which he placed on the seat beside him as they talked. This unsettled the guy enough to summon police. “Officer responded and advised the subject that as long as neighbor did not threaten him or point the gun at him, it is not illegal to have a gun in his vehicle,” the report concluded.
— Larry Hobbs