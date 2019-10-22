Among reports filed with police:
Theft
600 Sea Island Road: A woman placed her $10,000 engagement ring inside her bra for safekeeping, then walked inside the Harris Teeter on St. Simons Island to do some shopping in the middle of the afternoon. The ring must have wriggled its way out because she noticed its absence while on the store’s first aisle. The bride-to-be retraced her steps. Nothing. She called her fiance and both went back to her home to check just in case. Nothing. When they returned to Harris Teeter, a store employee told the woman that another shopper told him that he saw an old man in a red hat bend over and a snag a ring from the storeroom floor. The fiancé then spotted a man who looked like he could be the guy. He took a photo of the man, plus a photo of his license plate before the old guy drove away. Police are investigating.
Arrests
110 Center Drive: A cantankerous man was raising a ruckus at the Concorde Suites motel. He even “busted” some property, police said. Anyway, the 49-year-old man ended up in jail for criminal trespass.
Interstate 95: Police received a call after midnight that a man in a black Impala was swerving all over the place on the interstate. The officer who caught up to the reckless rogue immediately witnessed the same sort of poor driving habits. The resulting traffic stop landed the 24-year-old in jail, charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Fifth Street and Beachview Drive: It was just around dark when a patrol officer witnessed a guy in a green SUV on Demere Road go barreling through the stop sign — and flashing red light — while turning left at Ocean Boulevard. The nincompoop darn near “caused a T-bone collision with a white vehicle,” the officer said. When the cop caught up to him, the 49-year-old man went to jail for DUI, driving without a valid license and having an open container.
150 Altama Connector: Steaks and ribs were on the menu for one ambitious shoplifter, who also tried to steal deodorant and T-shirts from the Walmart. Regular readers of this column can guess how that turned out. A sharp Walmart security guard caught the barbecue bandit red-handed, packing $24.24 worth of steaks, $12.14 worth of ribs, and also deodorant at $4.47 and $8.82 worth of T-shirts. The cops put the 46-year-old woman in jail, charged with shoplifting.
Golden Isles Plaza and Altama Connector: A soused homeless guy was teetering at this corner, bumming for loose change and stray bills. That is not legal. He must have made a scene with the cops when they got there. He went to jail for disorderly conduct, pedestrian under the influence and solicitation permits for charitable organizations.
1805 Norwich Street: Two brutes accosted a woman, stole her wallet and then went inside the Al Puerto Azteca grocery store and diner. The two goons were still there when the cops arrived. From there, both 24-year-old men went to jail for financial transaction fraud.
F.J. Torras Causeway and Warde Street: A wanted man was driving around with cocaine in his vehicle with a taillight out in back. Also, his driver license was suspended. Police discovered all of this when they stopped him for the minor taillight infraction. The 40-year-old sadsack is now in jail, charged with all of the above, including the felony probation violation.
Parkwood Avenue and Altama Avenue: A patrol officer recognized a grifter, hanging out where he did not belong and taking things that did not belong to him. Police took the 28-year-old to jail for theft by taking.
Interstate 95: Well before dawn, an ignoramus in a green van was driving like a bat out of hell, swerving all over the place at excessive speeds and generally making a public safety nuisance of himself. Police fielded numerous calls about his perilously bad driving, beginning in Camden County as he headed north into Glynn. An off-duty city cop called in to her on-duty colleagues to say the jerk had just run her off the road and then nearly slammed into the back of a semi. County cops finally caught up to the vehicular villain, taking the 32-year-old to jail for DUI, failure to maintain a lane, driving with a suspended license (surprise surprise) and having an open container. Additionally, the feds wanted him on an outstanding arrest warrant.
11 Glynn Plaza: A guy walked into the Neighborhood Market Walmart, started stealing stuff and then he tried to walk back out the door. Uh, uh, store security said. They detained the thief for the cops, who took him to jail.
Running With a Bad Crowd
2900 block of Norwich Street: A patrol officer spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen the night before. He stopped the car and found five female delinquents inside. The driver was taken to the youth detention facility in Waycross, and the four others were turned over to their respective legal guardians.
1200 block of U.S. Highway 17: An armed convicted felon went speeding down the highway. A cop stopped him. The 40-year-old desperado went to jail, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and speeding on a suspended license.
Good Work
3015 Parkwood Drive: A concerned citizen called police after spotting a older woman walking in the rain near the hospital. The woman told police she had just been discharged from the hospital and that she intended walk to her car, which she parked at the Casino near the St. Simons Island library. The city cop contacted a county cop, who gave the woman a lift to her car.
