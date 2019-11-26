Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1000 block of Beachview Drive: A guy called the cops because some fool was banging on his door at the Sea Gate Inn at nearly 2 in the morning. He was not about to go outside and see who it was at this hour, but he added that, “it sounded like it was a female and possibly a kid,” the report said. An officer arrived and found “two middle aged females sitting on a golf cart,” the report said. One of those middle-aged females, a 42-year-old from Guyton, went to jail for DUI.
2700 block of U.S. Highway 17: An officer saw a pair of dopes riding double on a moped after dark on the highway. During the subsequent traffic stop it was revealed that the dude on back had a sheriff’s office warrant for his arrest. Police took the 33-year-old to jail for felony violation of probation.
U.S. Highway 341 and Ga. Highway 99: A patrol officer was following a Dodge Ram pickup truck when it changed lanes without signaling in the wee hours on Ga. State Route 27. The truck then suddenly slowed drastically, after which it lurched into the center median. The driver went to jail for DUI as a consequence of the resulting traffic stop.
Golden Isles Parkway: Police received a call about a person “swerving and driving erratically.” Probably because the driver was intoxicated, for which police took said person to jail for DUI.
2500 block of Norwich Street: An officer stopped a guy on a bicycle for riding at night without lights. A subsequent background check revealed he was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The guy made a run for it. The officer gave pursuit. The 22-year-old went to jail, charged with willful obstruction of the law, plus the warrant.
Assault
Mercer Altama Apartments: A brute forced his way into an apartment, brandished a gun, assaulted a woman and absconded with prescription pills in a green vehicle. Police are investigating.
400 block of Marshview Circle: A sorry excuse for a boyfriend, or anything else for that matter, slammed his girlfriend against a wall inside a condo. He also smashed a lit cigarette out on her arm. He had skulked away before police got there.
— Larry Hobbs