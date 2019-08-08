Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
11 Glynn Plaza: A man grabbed some goods from the Walmart Neighborhood Market, then “walked out without paying for several items,” a police report said. A police officer spotted the thief in the store’s parking lot, at which point he made a run for it. The officer gave chase. Police put the 44-year-old man in jail, charged with shoplifting and willful obstruction of the law.
171 Village at Glynn Place: Police received a call about a case of road rage that one instigator may have further aggravated by brandishing a firearm. Police arrived and took an 18-year-old hothead to jail, charged with making terroristic threats.
2100 block of I Street: A raging relative pulled a knife on a woman and then smacked her with a broom, prompting a call to police. Responding police arrested the surly son, sending the 18-year-old to jail for simple battery.
4420 Altama Avenue: A pair of pilfering punks were caught on security video filching iPods from a store in the Cypress Mills Plaza. Employees were able to call the cops while the unsuspecting pair continued to snoop around inside, unaware they were on camera. One thief eventually got away, but cops caught the other young man and took the 17-year-old to jail for theft by taking.
150 Altama Connector: Police received a call at the Walmart about a dude riding around behind the Publix across the street on a stolen bicycle in the middle of the day. A state trooper caught up to him and ended his wheeling and stealing. The 20-year-old peddling pilferer went to jail, charged with shoplifting. Also that same night at the Walmart, a security guard caught a thief trying to steal two laster sights. Police took the 21-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting. Still later that night, a security guard caught a woman at the door with $171.76 worth of stolen booty in her possession. She somehow managed to bolt away from the guard and run off, but police and store security know who she is.
200 Mall Blvd.: A woman insisted on trying to steal from the Belk. As always, store security was Johnny on the Spot. The 36-year-old woman went to jail for shoplifting.
Shots Fired
2800 block of Springdale Road: Residents at an apartment complex called after hearing “multiple shots fired,” a report said. Responding police found at least one spent bullet shell outside the complex.
— Larry Hobbs