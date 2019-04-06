Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
267 Village at Glynn Place: A dude walked out of the Wee Pub without paying his tab, prompting a call to police. Responding police were updated that the guy, wearing black jeans, a blue shirt and carrying a gray backpack, had scooted across the street to the Walmart parking lot. Police nabbed the 33-year-old freeloader, taking him to jail for obstruction of the law, theft of services, and disorderly conduct and simple battery.
1817 U.S. Highway 17: A woman tried to pick a fight with an employee inside the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen on the night shift. She would not settle down, even after police arrived. She then “became violent inside the patrol vehicle,” the report said. Police took the cantankerous 23-year-old to jail, charged with battery, obstruction of the law and interference with government property. “For safety reasons another officer rode in the backseat of the patrol vehicle with the offender,” the report said.
2000 block of Cleburne Street: The cops had reason to believe that this one guy in the neighborhood was carrying a gun. Sure enough, a search turned up a .25 caliber handgun. “Subject is a convicted felon,” the report said. Police took the gun for evidence and put the 17-year-old in jail, charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Glynn Isles: Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police found a rifle inside the vehicle as well as some dope. The 26-year-old man behind the wheel went to jail for possession of dope with intent to sell and possession of a gun in the commission of a crime.
Fraud
Tenth Street: A man surfing Golden Isles Online Yard Sale got bamboozled. He saw an item about a solar energy company that wanted to pay him for advertising their company with signage on his vehicle. Sounded like a win-win to him. Later, he contacted police to say he “believed he was scammed.”
Police Assist
2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A “citizen requested an officer come and talk with him about how to the stay out of jail,” according to a report. An officer obliged, stopping by and chatting with him “on matters that concerned him,” the report said.
Vehicle Theft
Woodland Mobile Home Park: A guy let a gal named Mandi stay the night at his residence. He woke up around 3 a.m. and Mandi was gone. So was his vehicle. He told police that “Mandi had no permission to take his vehicle,” the report said.
Shots Fired
3200 block of Cypress Mill Road: A woman’s mother’s boyfriend “shot at her with a gun” outside of an attorney’s office, police said. City cops put out a BOLO with the shooter’s name, what he looked like and his getaway car. No arrests yet.
— Larry Hobbs