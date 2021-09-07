Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
3529 Norwich St.: Get this: A woman took a taxi to the LoLo Mart on Norwich Street. From Hinesville. Yes, Hinesville. Surprise, she did not have enough money to pay the fare upon arrival. It seems she was hoping her husband would come to the rescue and pay the balance, but that apparently did not pan out. The cash-strapped 33-year-old lady went to jail for misdemeanor theft of services. No word on charges for the cabbie for being a fool.
101 Gloucester St.: A woman who had been told not to come around Mary Ross Park any longer was spotted setting up camp beneath the pavilion, complete with “blankets spread out,” police reported. The 50-year-old woman was arrested for criminal trespass.
2400 block of Union Street: Being present where he was not wanted was only the tip of the iceberg for one rascal. When police added it all up, he went to jail for “criminal trespass, giving false info, a Sheriff’s Office felony warrant, three BPD (city) felony warrants and one BPD misdemeanor warrant,” police reported.
U.S. Highway 341 and McKenzie Drive: A blue Ford Focus came rolling past a patrol officer without headlights at dark-thirty in the morning. Also, she was speeding. The subsequent traffic stop landed the 34-year-old woman in jail for driving an uninsured, unregistered vehicle on a suspended license, plus switching the license plate from a registered vehicle that looked nothing like what she was driving.
Shooting
1600 block of Wilson Avenue: Two dudes were going at it when one took a parting gunshot at the other, striking him in the shin with a bullet before driving away. EMS workers took the wounded guy to the hospital emergency room and police put a warrant out for his trigger happy antagonist.
380 Millenium Blvd.: Two women bellied up to the bar at the bowling alley and ordered drinks. The one woman had an ID, but the other woman fudged and said she left it in her purse. A police officer could not help but notice how young the other woman looked. The 19-year-old ended up getting arrested for underaged drinking.
Theft
5200 block of Whispering Oaks Drive: Verbatim from city police logs: “Caller advised that someone stole his vehicle and that he leaves a key inside the vehicle.” Well, imagine that.
300 block of Parker Road: Thieves in the night made off with seven kayaks from a woman’s property. She estimated the loss at $2,300.
5308 U.S. Highway 341: A skunk snuck into a coworker’s vehicle in the parking lot of the Four Points Sheraton and swiped $800 from her purse. Then he split the scene. No word on an arrest, but the whole thing was captured on surveillance video and the cops know who he is.
Warrant
Hopkins Homes: A woman arrived at the hospital emergency room, having been “badly beaten” by her worthless jackal of a boyfriend. Police have a warrant out for the brute’s arrest.
When You Gotta Go
206 Mansfield: Direct from city police reports: “Officer made contact with female in front of the police department who requested help because she was constipated. This female had already refused assistance by EMTs.”
Animal Assistance
London and Union streets: Some jerk tied two dogs up to a fence and left them there in the evening hours. A police officer discovered they belonged to no one nearby. About the same time, police learned “one of the dogs was extremely aggressive,” reports noted. The cop called animal control officers who took the dogs to the pound, which at least is better than being tied to a fence and abandoned.
Get Outta Here
1919 Glynn Ave.: A woman was strolling around inside the Winn Dixie, sneaking stuff into her purse. Like nobody is going to notice that. A responding officer had a heart-to-heart with the would-be shoplifter. Management did not want her arrested, so the cops issued the woman a criminal trespass warning and sent her on her way.
Burglary
400 Warren Mason Blvd.: Bandits breached the sliding glass drive-thru window at the Kentucky Fried Chicken joint overnight and made off with a cash register, worth about 200 bucks. It occurred in the predawn hours, and the KFC manager detected the crime when she arrived for work.
What They Put Up With
1300 block of Stonewall Street: A very agitated man reported his cats under attack by a chihuahua and a pit bull. Responding police could hear the man screaming as they pulled up and were trying to notify dispatchers that they were on scene. The catty customer then began screaming at the cops, who nevertheless appealed to his reason. The guy proceeded to berate the officers for not exiting their cop cars quick enough. Then he said he did not wish to speak with them any longer. Good riddance.
— Larry Hobbs