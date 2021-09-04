Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Nottingham Drive and Buckingham Place: For the second time in the same night, at around midnight a woman began carrying on and acting the fool to the point of public distraction. She was no less hospitable to responding police this second time, earning the 36-year-old woman a trip to jail for willful obstruction of the law and disorderly conduct.
Second and Reynolds streets: A patrol officer noticed a brake light missing on a Chevrolet Impala headed south on U.S. 341 before dawn. That was the first thing. A quick check of the license plate number revealed that the plate actually belonged on a 2000 Toyota Camry, not this chump’s Chevy. In addition to switching license plates, the 34-year-old driver went to for driving a uninsured, unregistered vehicle with a suspended license.
Shots Fired
3600 block of Stonewall Street: Responding to a report of gunfire in the wee hours, police found a shell casing for a .556 caliber Winchester rifle in the street near a trash can.
— Larry Hobbs