Arrests
700 block of George Street: A man abducted a woman’s dog, but she quickly reported the pilfered pooch to police. Police went into action, hunted down the hijacked hound and collared the canine crook. The 24-year-old is in the doghouse now, charged with misdemeanor theft by taking.
1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: The driver of a van collided with a man on a moped, then tucked his tail and drove away — leaving a seriously injured man behind. The van driver conscious later got the better of him. He turned himself in at the city police headquarters. Police took the man to jail.
3700 block of Ogg Avenue: An irate woman was trying to kick everyone out of her household late at night, just as police arrived to a report of a public disruption. Police calmly explained the proper eviction process, but she was having none of it. Apparently, things got physical when she expressed extreme skepticism regarding her longtime beau’s explanation for having made an appearance at a local motel. Police took the 41-year-old woman to jail, charged with simply battery.
— Larry Hobbs