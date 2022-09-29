Among reports filed with police:
Arrest
Frederica River Bridge: A dude driving a 1995 Lincoln Towncar across the causeway late at night crashed so hard the vehicle’s airbags deployed. A responding county cop found the vehicle on the shoulder of the road with heavy damage to the front passenger side. A quick background check on the 41-year-old driver revealed he was wanted on a federal arrest warrant, for which he wound up in the county jail.
Theft
South Lake Drive: Punks swiped ceramic decorative whatnots from a woman’s memorial garden beside a pond.
— Larry Hobbs
