Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2697 U.S. Highway 17: A man was very mad. He chased another man around the parking lot of the Sea Breeze Motel, threatening bodily harm with a hammer. Then he threw a chair through a window of the motel’s main office. Responding police took the 35-year-old mad man to jail, charged with criminal damage to property and terroristic threats.
L and Norwich streets: A city patrol officer on the overnight shift was driving to assist a fellow officer when a small silver sedan T-boned his patrol vehicle. The blockhead who caused the crash tried to drive away, but he did not get far. State troopers handled the arrest, charging the soused suspect with DUI, hit and run, open container of alcohol and driving on a suspended license.
Reynolds and P streets: A cop stopped a vehicle for driving around at night without headlights, after which the impertinent punk behind the wheel “became aggressive with officers,” police reported. Not only did the feisty felon get arrested for willful obstruction of the law, the officer also found dope and a handgun inside the vehicle. The 34-year-old went to jail went to jail for all of the above, plus driving on a suspended license.
Theft
2000 block of Cook Street: A man rented a car. He drove it to his apartment parking lot, where he left it unlocked with the engine running while he stepped inside to pick up a few things. Yep.
11 Glynn Plaza: A woman was shopping at the Walmart Neighborhood Market when she noticed her purse had disappeared. Responding police reviewed the store’s security video, which clearly showed the hooligan perpetrating the handbag hanky-panky. The cops are searching for him.
1209 L St.: Hoodlums broke into the Taco Fiesta overnight, knocking over a TV monitor and absconding with a cash register.
Recovered
1900 block of Wolfe Street: County police pursued an outlaw who was wanted by federal marshals into the city, where he ditched his vehicle behind a residence. City police located the abandoned black Dodge Charger, which had an AK-47 assault style rifle inside. Investigators processed the scene. They are still looking for the outlaw.
— Larry Hobbs