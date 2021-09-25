Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Fountain Lake Drive: A ruffled ruffian barged in on a woman in the wee hours, destroying her phone during a tussle. Yes, she told the cops, she would like to press charges on the bum. After being cuffed, the knave kicked a cop on the way to the patrol car. The 25-year-old went to jail, charged with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of the law.
Lake View Cottage: A thief rummaged around in a Ford F-350 pickup truck and departed with valuables found therein. Police later arrested a 32-year-old man for burglary.
Theft
Shady Acres Mobile Home Park: A thief absconded overnight with a man’s white 2002 Ford F-250 pickup truck.
— Larry Hobbs