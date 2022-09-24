Among reports filed by police:
Theft
2903 U.S. Highway 17: A woman parked in front of the Subway sandwich shop, leaving her keys in the vehicle when she stepped inside for a bite to eat. The vehicle had gone missing when she stepped back out, she told police. Later, she called the cops to say she spotted her stolen vehicle at Hunter Street and Parkwood Drive. Police recovered the vehicle and returned it to its rightful owner. However, the woman said the purse she left inside was still missing.
301 Main Street: A thief absconded with a woman’s 2015 Kia Sorento overnight from the parking lot of the Best Western Plus on the island.
3200 block of Myrtle Avenue: A man came home to find a back window of his residence open and “change and dollars” missing from inside, police reported.
5252 U.S. Highway 341: A thief went inside a woman’s unlocked vehicle and swiped her purse. She later found the purse in a dumpster.
2126 Norwich St.: A desperado broke into the Corner Store, absconding with cash and “items,” police reported. Investigators worked the scene for evidence.
Arrests
1523 U.S. Highway 17: Police responded to a shoplifting at the hello Goodbuy thrift store, stopping the culprit as she tried to evade capture in her getaway car. Police recovered the booty. Also, officers found dope on the larcenist lady. Additionally, she was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants. The 47-year-old woman went to jail for possession of dope, first degree forgery and the outstanding warrants.
Crash and Dash
4500 block of Altama Avenue: Two vehicles collided, after which the driver of one of the vehicles jumped out of the car and ran off. Police recovered a firearm in the vacated vehicle.
Stand-up Guy
1965 Demere Road: A guy came across a missing wallet on the island in the middle of the afternoon. There was no ID inside. However, the wallet did contain $74 cash. The dude turned the wallet in, cash included, to island police precinct.
— Larry Hobbs