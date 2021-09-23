Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1600 block of Newcastle Street: The downtown potted plant pilferer perpetrated her latest late-night caper under the watchful eyes of a nearby merchant, who called the cops. Police nabbed the floral filcher, taking the 51-year-old woman to jail for misdemeanor theft.
Townsend Street and Branham Avenue: A cop on patrol encountered the driver of a Hyundai Sonata making a left turn at the intersection with the headlights off way after dark. The guy lied to the cop about who he was after the resulting traffic stop, probably because he was wanted by the law on several accounts that included contempt of court times three. The 58-year-old unenlightened lunkhead also was charged with lying to the officer and driving a vehicle without headlights at night with a suspended license.
1600 block of L Street: If you are an armed convicted criminal driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle on a suspended license with open containers of alcohol inside in broad daylight, you might as well go the distance and speed past a cop. That’s what this one guy did the other day. Also, he stole something, the officer learned. The 39-year-old desperado went to jail for theft, speeding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle on a suspended license.
4100 block of Whispering Driver: A man and woman got into a squabble that grew to such disagreeable proportions that those within earshot summoned constabulary intervention. The responding officer learned that, among other things, the man broke the girlfriend’s cellphone. “He was arrested,” police reported.
— Larry Hobbs