Among reports filed with police:
Give Her Space, Ma’am
Brunswick: Verbatim from city police reports: “Caller called in stating her sister was having trouble talking on the phone and needed a welfare check. Officer arrived on scene and found the female did not want to talk to her sister.”
Arrests
300 block of South Harrington Drive: A neighbor noticed a light on before dawn at a home that she knew to be vacant because the resident was out of town. Further investigation by police led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man, charged with criminal trespassing and theft of service.
2000 block of Tillman Avenue: Emergency dispatchers fielded a 911 call, but the matter at hand was apparently too pressing to say what the matter was. Police responded lickety-split. They found two anxious women, one of whom had been slapped by a brute. They showed video of the incident to the cops. Police took the 56-year-old jerk to jail, charged with battery.
300 block of South HarringtonRoad: Someone called the cops to report a burglary going down in real time at a residence here at midmorning. Police were quite familiar with the address from recent duplicitous doings. Officers also were familiar with the jughead they found upon arrival, as he had been the perpetrator of the previous crookery. The 29-year-old man went to jail, charged with first degree burglary and criminal trespass.
Shots Fired
600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard: Folks heard gunfire and called the cops, who arrived to find “multiple shell casings” in the roadway.
Theft
1400 Norwich St.: A crook broke a window at the office to First Methodist Church in the city, stealing money as well as surveillance video, police said. Despite this, church officials had a video of the culprit’s dirty deed to aid responding police. Officers caught up to the 29-year-old scalawag, who went to jail for burglary and possession of dope.
2600 block of Demere Road: A thief made off with a guy’s work trailer before dark. The guy had just plopped down a grand for it at the Lowe’s. On the bright side, the crook’s crime was captured on surveillance video, which the guy gave to the cops.
— Larry Hobbs