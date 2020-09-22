Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
Ocean Boulevard and Mallery Street: There was a crash at this intersection at 5 in the afternoon. A 21-year-old driver went to jail for DUI.
900 block of Monck Street: An alarmed resident called the cops because a dude was “in his front yard swinging a machete at trees,” police report. Readers may not be surprised to learn that the machete man was in possession of dope. Police took him to jail.
Theft
2000 block of G Street: A man left his vehicle unlocked. He left his wallet in his unlocked vehicle. The next thing he knew, his wallet was missing from his unlocked vehicle. Imagine that.
5200 block of U.S. Highway 341: A woman called police after discovering that a thief had sneaked into her vehicle in a pub parking lot around midnight while she was inside enjoying herself. The skunk took her pink leather wallet from inside her Michael Kors purse. Sometime after dawn, a good Samaritan who was out picking up trash nearby alongside Warren Mason Boulevard found a “Michael Kors wallet with all of its contents laying on the side of the road,” police reported.
Police Assist
Albany and L streets: A concerned passersby suspected a man sprawled in the street with a cut on his head had been struck by a vehicle. Responding police determined that the man had, in fact, fallen off his bicycle. Drunk. Police contacted EMS workers, who took the man to the hospital for treatment.
1700 block of Old Jesup Road: Sheesh. A woman left her 2008 Nissan Pathfinder overnight at a man’s house. She found the vehicle splattered with mud and nicked with a scratch when she returned for it. She accused a certain man of slinging the mud the caused the scratch. Police then talked with the man, “who stated he did throw mud on the car but only because (the woman) slings mud on to his … “ police learned.
— Larry Hobbs